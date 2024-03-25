Sixers-Clippers takeaways: Tobias Harris’ ‘outstanding’ play; Cam Payne’s bench scoring

Tobias Harris is feeling and playing better.

Cam Payne has been a solid scoring threat off the bench. And the 76ers showed what they’re capable of when making shots.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 121-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

Harris’ afternoon

Harris set the tone for the Sixers, scoring 19 of his co-game-high 24 points in the first half. The power forward made 11 of 19 shots while finishing with four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a block in 37 minutes, 49 seconds.

This comes after Harris finished with 16 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, and four assists in Friday’s 101-94 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he made 6 of 18 shots in that game.

Sunday’s contest was Harris’ best performance since he had 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting in a 120-116 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks on March 3.

“The past two games he’s been outstanding,” coach Nick Nurse said to reporters. “He’s playing all-around. He’s playing, he’s guarding really good players. He’s rebounding the ball. He’s been outstanding. He’s feeling better. He’s been more healthy and got some bounce.”

Harris returned Friday after missing three games with a sprained right ankle.

The 13th-year veteran had been shooting 36.3% from the field — including 16.0% on three-pointers — in his last six games heading into Sunday. So this was a great step in the right direction.

The next step is remaining involved for four quarters. Harris attempted only one shot — a miss — in the third quarter. But in the fourth, he scored five points on 2-for-3 shooting.

Payne’s contribution

Folks didn’t know what to expect when the Sixers acquired Payne and second-round pick in exchange for Patrick Beverley via a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 8.

Tyrese Maxey was already the starting point guard. And the worst-kept secret was that the Sixers were going to add Kyle Lowry, another point guard, in the buyout market.

It turns out that Payne has provided solid scoring off the bench.

He finished with a season-high 23 points on Sunday. It marked his eighth game with at least 10 points off the bench as a Sixer. Kelly Oubre Jr. (13) is the only Sixer with more such efforts this season.

Payne, 29, is averaging 11.3 points over the last six games. This marked the seventh time in his 394 career games he has scored 23 or more points.

The veteran guard has turned out to be a solid addition to the Sixers. He’s a guy that the team should consider re-signing in free agency.

Getting offensive

The Sixers looked nothing like the team that struggled mightily from the field on Friday against the Lakers. On that night, the Sixers missed 29 of 37 three-pointers and shot 34.4% overall from the field.

They responded by making 18 of 37 three-pointers and shooting 53.3% on Sunday. And it didn’t take long to realize they would have a hot shooting night.

The Sixers shot 68% — including making 7 of 9 three-pointers — in the first quarter. That enabled them to take a 41-29 advantage into the second quarter.

They would go on to lead by as many as 21 points and never trailed in the game. The solid shooting also led to 10 of the 11 Sixers who played scoring at least three points. D.J. Wilson, who signed a 10-day contract on Sunday, went scoreless in 1:31 of mop-up duty.

Maxey (24 points), Oubre (12), and Paul Reed (10) joined Harris and Payne as the Sixers’ double-digit scorers.