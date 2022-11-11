ATLANTA — What’s up, folks?

Yes, the 76ers havedefinitely given us plenty to talk about. They lost to the Atlanta Hawks, 104-95, Thursday night at Start Farm Arena, denying them an opportunity to win consecutive games for the second time this season.

Following Friday’s off day, the Sixers (5-7 ) will partake in their second back-to-back of the season. They entertain the Hawks (8-4) Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center before hosting the Utah Jazz there Sunday night.

We’ll learn more about the Sixers’ sustained competitiveness without James Harden, who’s sidelined a month with a right foot tendon strain. But for now, the big questions center around the possibility of moving Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle’s availability, and whether Tobias Harris should come off the bench.

Question: The Sixers have had several star players play next to Joel Embiid with the same results. Do you think with the emergence of Maxey, the Sixers could think about moving Embiid and go younger? — @TheOnlyDoser

Answer: Thanks for your great questions, Doser. I totally understand why you are asking it considering the Sixers’ failure to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs. But I think people are starting to take Embiid’s impact for granted. This roster has very little to no chance of a deep postseason run without him. His presence makes things easier for teammates. As a result, it would take a lot for me to suggest the Sixers part ways with Embiid at this time.

I also think if you trade him and go younger, you’re basically admitting the championship window has closed. So I wouldn’t do that at this time unless I’m trying to shed salary and rebuild for the future.

The mistake the Sixers made was trading away Jimmy Butler and not re-signing JJ Redick after the 2018-19 season. They would have been a legitimate championship contender in 2019-20 if they brought those two back to play alongside Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Question: Do you think we’ll add someone at the trade deadline to help bolster the second unit? — @WILLIAM22265306

Answer: Thanks for the question. I do think that’s a possibility. The Sixers have an open roster spot to give them flexibility to make a move via a trade or in the buyout market. Right now, they’ll evaluate the roster, see who becomes available and determine what moves are neededto be made to improve. The Sixers can also take in an extra player to help facilitate a trade with their extra roster spot.

But, yes, I would be shocked if the Sixers don’t make a roster move at some point this season.

Question: Which offseason addition do you think has been the best for this team so far? — @Andre9elton

Answer: I appreciate the question, Andre. It’s actually an easy one to answer: De’Anthony Melton. He has been the best addition for the team, thus far. I think P.J. Tucker’s addition will benefit the Sixers once the postseason begins. He knows exactly what it takes to win a championship, and his teammates will lean on him for that.

But at this moment, Melton has had the biggest impact. That was obvious when he was elevated into the starting lineup during five of his 11 games played because of injuries to Embiid and Harden. He averaged 9.5 points and was seventh in the league at1.9 steals per game heading into Thursday’s contest against the Hawks. Melton was also ranked third in the league in deflections per game (4.0) and sixth in total deflections (40).

Question: Why is Doc Rivers still the coach of this team? — @spaventa7

Answer: Thanks for your straight-to-the-point questions, David. But Doc isn’t the problem. It’s not his fault that the Embiid and Harden pairing is an odd fit. Nor is it his fault that P.J. Tucker is having a tough start to the season. Yeah, folks complain about his rotations and in-game adjustments. But right now, they’re trying to figure out rotations. But just think of the number of changes that have been made since the season-opener. Plus, the Sixers are dealing with injuries and illnesses to key players.

Now, Thursday’s loss was a bad performance by everyone, including Rivers. The rotation police were very critical of his tactics. And they’ll be talking about what transpired late in the game for a while.

With 4 minutes, 31 seconds remaining and Sixers down 98-91, Rivers took Embiid, Maxey and Tobias Harris out of the game. Four seconds later, he took Georges Niang out thinking the outcome was all but decided.

But playing much harder than the starters, the reserve unit closed the gap to six points with 2:02 to play. So with 1:28 to go, the Sixers called a timeout and inserted Embiid, Maxey and Harris pack in. Rivers said that was always the plan if the bench got the game close. The Sixers missed their final three shots in the nine-point loss.

However, you have to let things play out, especially with Harden being injured.