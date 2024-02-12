Sixers mailbag: ‘Is Joel Embiid’s window finally closed in Philly?’

The 76ers are in Cleveland, looking to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.

But that will be a tough task Monday night against the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs (35-16) are riding an NBA-best, nine-game winning streak. They also haven’t lost a home game since a 119-111 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 29.

» READ MORE: How much will Kyle Lowry have left in the tank as a Sixer? And will it even matter?

Meanwhile, the Sixers (31-21) snapped a four-game losing streak with Saturday’s 119-113 victory over the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. That was just the Sixers’ second victory in 10 games.

Advertisement

We’ll find out late Monday night if new additions Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne can help change the injured team’s reality. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Since Marcus Morris Sr. was traded again and assuming he’s bought out, can he sign with the Sixers? —@duchesspro

A: Thanks for the question, Duchess. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to buy him out. Due to being a 34 years old in the final year of his deal, Morris doesn’t fit in the tanking team’s rebuilding plan. So it’s best for both sides for him to get bought out and find a new team, preferably a playoff contender. However, it can’t be the Sixers. Due to league rules, they can’t re-sign him until June 15. The same for Furkan Korkmaz and Danuel House Jr., players who were traded and waived.

Q: Is Joel Embiid’s window finally closed in Philly? —@RealRell215

A: I appreciate the question, Rell. I know there’s a portion of Sixers fans thinking the team should part ways with the often-injured six-time All-Star. But when healthy, Embiid is one of the league’s best players. You just don’t get rid of players like that. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey basically said the same thing Friday when talking about Embiid.

» READ MORE: Should the Sixers have second thoughts about trading players to the Celtics and Bucks?

“I generally like bets on players who are more talented that are out a little bit more,” Morey said. “I’ll [take] more talented, out more, than less talented, always available. It’s nice to have both sometimes, but you want the best team and sometimes that means you’re going to take some risk on the injury front. And we’re feeling that right now.”

Q: The whole team is banged up and Embiid is the only one who’s gotten in depth coverage of his injury. When do you think this team will be fully healthy minus Embiid? —@YpN_wraith_24k

A: Thanks for the question. As you are probably aware, Embiid will be sidelined six to eight weeks after Tuesday’s meniscus surgery on his left knee. Nico Batum is out with a strained left hamstring for the second time this season. Meanwhile, De’Anthony Melton is sidelined with a lumbar spine stress response. Melton had hoped to return last Monday. However, Sixers coach Nick Nurse recently said the hope was for the shooting guard and Batum, a forward, to return this week.

Robert Covington is expected to be out a little longer with a bone bruise in his left knee. The reserve forward received a bone marrow injection in the knee a couple of weeks ago.

Q:Has the team given any indication of its plans for the buyout market? If so, is there a sufficient backup center to go after? If not, is the focus on guards and a forward? — @MattMcParland

A: What’s up, Matt? Kyle Lowry was waived by the Charlotte Hornets this weekend. And as expected the point guard will sign a $2.8 million contact with the Sixers for the remainder of the season. Lowry was their prime target in the buyout market. Signing him was a reason they traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Asked about getting a backup center in the buyout market, Morey said, “I think that position has been lighter than others. Look, that’s why I mentioned that we’re probably going to have to get creative.”

Unless something changes, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will remain the only available centers until Embiid returns.

Q:What sort of contract would you expect Buddy Hield to command this summer? — @MattTalksBall_

A: Come on, Matt. So you’re asking me about another man’s money? Why are you going to put me on the spot like that? I’m just kidding. A lot of that could depend on his performance the rest of the season. But I can see him getting a three-year deal at $20 million to $25 million per. Now, this is just a guesstimation. But I’m factoring in three years because he’s already 31.