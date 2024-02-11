Sixers-Wizards takeaways: Paint dominance; defensive woes; Tobias Harris’ lack of offensive rhythm

The 76ers did a solid job of getting to the basket.

However, they had a tough time making stops. And Tobias Harris has to regain his rhythm.

Those three things stood out in Saturday’s 119-113 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Dominating the paint

On Friday, the Sixers had a lot of success from behind the three-point line. However, their shots from deep weren’t exactly falling one night later against the Wizards. Buddy Hield made 4 of 9 three-pointers while scoring 23 points. Tyrese Maxey, who scored a team-high 28 points, made 3 of 7 three-pointers. However, their teammates combined to make just 1 of 11 threes.

But the Sixers made up for that by attacking the basket.

They had a commanding points in the paint advantage, 74-54. The Sixers also had 13 offensive rebounds, leading to 21 second-chance points. They received a big lift from an unlikely hero. Rookie two-way player Ricky Council IV finished with career highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Five of his rebounds came at the offensive end, and none were bigger than his rebound and ensuing putback that gave the Sixers a 115-109 cushion with 45.9 seconds remaining.

Defensive shortcomings

The Wizards shot slightly better than the Sixers, with the teams going 48.8% and 48.0%, respectively. However, Washington made 38.2% of their three-pointers. Philly had no answers, leaving the Wizards wide open behind the three-point line. It seemed like whenever the Sixers would get a comfortable lead, the Wizards responded with big shots to get back into the game.

Tyus Jones had 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting — including making 6 of 8 three-pointers.

Harris’ night

Harris is still ailing from his illness. But the power forward has decided to play rather than take time off.

Illness or not, the standout had a tough time shooting the ball and had three turnovers on an otherwise solid night.

Harris finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. However, he made just 4 of 14 shots while being out of rhythm. That included his going 4 of 12 on two-point attempts, missing his two putbacks.

The Sixers are going to need him to shoot better to have any chance of beating the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.