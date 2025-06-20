Sixers mailbag: Figuring out Ace Bailey, how to keep Quentin Grimes, and more

By now, 76ers fans are aware that Rutgers standout Ace Bailey canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting and workout with the team. The Sixers said Bailey’s decision not to visit Philly will not preclude him from remaining a draft candidate.

That said, some may wonder if Bailey has made it hard for the Sixers to actually pull the trigger and select him with the third pick in next week’s NBA draft.

We’ll find out if his no-show will have any bearing on what the Sixers will do Wednesday night during the first round of the NBA draft at the Barclays Center. The team has the No. 3 pick on Wednesday and will select 35th overall (second round) on Thursday.

In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Should we believe the players who say Ace Bailey is the best player in the draft? Why do they believe that? — @mcfrankq

A: Thanks for starting off the mailbag, Frank. These are great questions. I respect and believe the opinions of the current and former NBA players who recognize Bailey as the best player, especially Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. But being the best player doesn’t always translate to being the best fit or most NBA-ready.

Cooper Flagg will go first to the Dallas Mavericks partly because he’s trusted more and expected to understand his assignment and be prepared for the intricacies of a playoff game. Yet league scouts and players believe Bailey would beat him in a game of one-on-one because the Rutgers star has done some things on the court that other draft prospects can’t.

Players also believe his skillset is similar to Anthony, Sixers forward Paul George, and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. They talk about Bailey’s ability to score from any spot on the floor. Players also rave about the 6-foot-8 wing’s isolation game, which you don’t see often in 18-year-olds at his size. And they talk about his ability to make tough shots.

Q: What are the Sixers’ real needs? How do we get there and stay under the salary cap? — @Mal3230jr.

A: The Sixers’ real need is a healthy and motivated Joel Embiid. Without a healthy Embiid, the Sixers can’t compete with the Eastern Conference’s elite teams. The 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on April 9 at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center. This was his second left knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years.

But when he’s healthy, his presence opens up things for teammates. Embiid commands double-teams and is a solid rim protector. And in recent seasons, he has been a playmaker. That’s why a healthy Embiid is the Sixers’ real need.

In regards to staying under the salary cap, that’s impossible considering the salaries of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey.

The team has $148.9 million tied up four guaranteed contracts — Embiid ($55.2 million), George ($51.6 million), Maxey ($37.9 million) and Jared McCain ($4.2 million) — next season with the projected salary cap being $154.6 million. So they would have to find a trade partner willing to take George’s deal off their hands. That might be hard to do, considering the 35-year-old is coming off a subpar season and has three years and $162.3 million remaining on the free-agency deal he signed in July.

Q: Will re-signing Quintin Grimes fit under the cap? — @jtbrown1973

A: The Sixers have said they’re committed to giving Embiid, George and Maxey a chance to compete for an NBA title next season. Their salaries along with Grimes would sit just under the salary cap.

Grimes, a restricted free agent, could command $15 to $20 million next season. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.3 million), Andre Drummond ($5 million), and Eric Gordon ($3.4 million) all have player options they’re expected to pick up.

In all, the Sixers’ projected salary for next season will be $207.9 million. That’s slightly above the salary cap’s second-apron threshold ($207.8 million).

So the answer is no.