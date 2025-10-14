Sixers Mailbag: Will Joel Embiid and Paul George play on opening night, should VJ Edgecombe start, and more

The 76ers remain a mystery.

That has a lot to do with the fact that five of their projected top eight rotation players haven’t played in the first three exhibition games. Joel Embiid and Paul George haven’t played because of left knee injury management. Quentin Grimes missed the first two games after contract negotiations stalled. He then sat out the third game because he had only participated in two practices. Jared McCain is out with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb. And free-agent acquisition Trendon Watford missed the games with right hamstring tightness.

Advertisement

Yet, there has been a sprinkle of optimism after fans watched Embiid move well in Sunday’s Blue x White scrimmage.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Blue x White scrimmage showcases Joel Embiid’s health and a provocative two-big lineup

But is an intersquad scrimmage an accurate indicator of things to come this season? And even though Embiid and Grimes played on Sunday, George, McCain, and Watford remain sidelined.

With that, the Sixers will likely remain a mystery even when they open the season on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. We may learn more about them that night.

In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers to X with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Are Joel Embiid and Paul George going to play on opening night? — @TalkinPhilly_

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag. Based on Embiid’s performance in the scrimmage, he’s capable of playing on opening night. But his status will ultimately depend on whether he’s ready to return. The 2023 league MVP and seven-time All-Star looked good in his role as a facilitator on Sunday. He also showcased his trademark jumper and delivered a crowd-pleasing two-handed dunk.

But last week, the Sixers said Embiid had boxes to check before playing in a game. The standout center has also said that he doesn’t want to rush back. And that is understandable, considering that in April he had his second left-knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years.

The big question is, how will his knee respond the day after strenuous workouts and scrimmages? But he sure looked game-ready on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s participation in Sixers’ scrimmage a sign of ‘good progression’

Regarding George, I would rule him out of playing in the season opener. Sixers coach Nick Nurse even said on Sunday, “I think there’s kind of an open position at the four, especially right now with Paul not being quite ready yet.”

The nine-time All-Star has yet to participate in five-on-five scrimmages since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July. While the Sixers haven’t officially declared him out, it’s safe to believe the team is preparing as if he’ll miss time at the start of the season, especially after Nurse’s comment.

Q: Will VJ Edgecombe start on opening night? — @jared_muse20

A: While things could change, I think it’s trending that way. Nurse and the Sixers players have raved over the play of the third pick in June’s draft throughout training camp. Nurse has even stated that he wants Edgecombe and standout point guard Tyrese Maxey to “spend a lot of time [on the court] together just to develop the chemistry.” Edgecombe has started alongside Maxey in his two exhibition game appearances and during Sunday’s scrimmage. It would make sense for that to continue if the Sixers intend to keep things intact against the Celtics on opening night.

Q: Who’s most likely going to be the backup center? — @PjClub510

A: Adem Bona is most likely going to be the backup center. He’s started in place of Embiid in all three exhibition games and served as his backup during Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Sixers’ speed has been a matchup problem for teams this preseason, as the lineup with Bona, Maxey, and Edgecombe pushed the pace. It’s also something the Sixers should be able to take advantage of at times during the regular season.

Bona needs to become a more consistent rebounder and limit his fouls. But his ability to excel in transition could be the change of pace the Sixers will need during stretches without Embiid.

Q: With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out, and the Bucks in flux, do you think the Sixers have a real shot to go to the NBA Finals this year? — @Hector394888836

A: The Eastern Conference is wide-open, thanks mainly to the Achilles tendon injuries of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. With Tatum out, the 2024 NBA champions made drastic roster moves and underwent a semi-rebuild to get under the second luxury-tax apron.

In addition to losing Haliburton, the NBA Finals runner-up Pacers also lost center Myles Turner in free agency to the Milwaukee Bucks.

» READ MORE: The Sixers are searching for a new identity, one without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey dominating the ball

As a result, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are the teams to beat in the East. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Bucks are also rated higher than the Sixers, who still have many question marks because of the uncertain availability of Embiid and George. They must not only be healthy but also play at an elite level for the Sixers to contend. If, and only if, they do that, they’ll have a chance. Otherwise, I don’t see them reaching the Finals.