Sixers mailbag: ‘What’s a realistic timeframe on when Joel Embiid will return?’

The struggling 76ers lost another game. This one was a 114-105 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks (43-24), second in the Eastern Conference, bounced back after losing three of four games on their West Coast road trip. They swept this season’s three-game series against the seventh-place Sixers (36-30), losers of 17 of their last 24 games.

This outcome was expected, considering Milwaukee had won nine of the last 12 meetings. One the plus side, Tobias Harris get back to playing at a high level in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 15 points.

Sixers-Milwaukee Bucks takeaways: James Harden is missed; Tyrese Maxey is a one-man show

The Sixers power forward scored a season-low two points on 1-for-6 shooting in Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

We’ll find out if Harris can duplicate his late effort in Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: What’s a realistic time frame on when Joel Embiid will return? —@TyrannBailey

A: Thanks for kicking off this mailbag, Tyrann. I would say in early April. It was reported a couple of days ago that the Sixers hope Embiid will come back around the final week of the season. That would be around April 8, if not a little sooner. And a source confirmed that he’s on course to return the first or second week of April.

All that is on par with the Sixers’ original timeline of six to eight weeks. Eight weeks out from the Feb. 6 surgery would be April 2. The Sixers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder that night at the Wells Fargo Center. From there, the team will have a three-game road trip at the Miami Heat (April 4), the Memphis Grizzlies (April 6) and the San Antonio Spurs (April 7) before finishing the season with a three-game homestand.

If he returns on April 8, Embiid will be available for the homestand against the Detroit Pistons (April 9), Orlando Magic (April 12) and Brooklyn Nets (14). It would be ideal for him to return before the Thunder game in regards to getting more time to ramp up for the postseason.

Right now, there’s a strong possibility the Sixers will have to compete in the Play-In Tournament, which runs April 16-19. The NBA playoffs will be April 20.

Q: Why do they refuse to address the lack of a backup big? —@theKrazymaN_

A: I appreciate that question, Kaz. They did try to address it by seeking a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Andre Drummond. While talks broke down, sources said the Sixers were extremely interested in bringing the center back to Philly. They’re also set to add Kai Jones to a 10-day contract.

As for the buyout market, there really wasn’t much out there. At least not better than what they have on their roster. That’s why the Sixers are riding with Mo Bamba and Paul Reed. But, yes, they tried to get Drummond to upgrade the position and add depth.

Q: Why is Tobias Harris still in the lineup? —@picyrodriguez

A: Thanks for the question. Sixers coach Nick Nurse responded “nope, not yet” when asked Tuesday night if he was considering bringing Harris off the bench. I don’t think the Sixers can afford to bring him off the bench at this time. While he’s struggling, Harris is still the third-best player on the team behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. You don’t bench a standout player. You get that player more involved in the offense and let him work through his struggles.

Benching him could also lead to Nurse losing Harris when the coach is going to need his buy-in if they reach the playoffs. So the best thing they can do is try to get him easy baskets and put him in positions to succeed.

The Sixers had a chance to prove themselves without their stars. They hit rock bottom instead.

Q: Should the Sixers punt the rest of the season, shut down Embiid, and retool with their cap space for next year? —@k_sharp12

A: That’s a great question, Kyle. While watching Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks, I was under the impression the Sixers already decided to punt the season. That was a joke. But by looking at things, the front office, coaching staff and players all have to know they don’t have a chance to sniff an NBA title. I think they’re in the process of letting things play out. But at the same time, I feel they’re also using this time to evaluate players on their roster.

Let’s face it. The Sixers got worse after Embiid’s injury. They’re also a banged-up team with De’Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (left knee), the top perimeter defenders, sidelined. The Sixers also traded two of their most productive reserves in Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris Sr. at the trade deadline.

I know Embiid is on pace to return in April. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he scratched that plan if they drop out of postseason contention.