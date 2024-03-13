Sixers-Knicks takeaways: Recent win looks like a mirage; Tobias Harris can’t be a bystander

Sunday’s victory over the New York Knicks could have been fool’s gold.

Tobias Harris can’t continue to disappear in games. And the 76ers are a step too slow.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 106-79 loss to the Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Fool’s gold?

There was some optimism after the Sixers defeated Knicks, 79-73, Sunday night, snapping a three-game skid. With Tyrese Maxey due back from a concussion, some fans believed the Sixers had a chance of sweeping the two-game series in New York.

Not even close.

The Knicks (38-27) imposed their will from the start. Meanwhile, the Sixers (36-29) showed why they’re a squad on a downward spiral since Joel Embiid has been sidelined since left knee surgery.

Kelly Oubre Jr. paced the Sixers with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Maxey had 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting, along with four assists after missing the past four games. And Paul Reed added 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go with eight rebounds. But the rest of the Sixers combined to shoot 11-for-43.

They also had no answers for Josh Hart, who torched them for 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists.

This was an ugly loss, one that was hard to watch. In the process, the Sixers became the first team since the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons to score fewer than 80 points in consecutive games. Back then, the Brooklyn Nets held the Pistons to 75 points on March 11, 2019. Two nights later, the Miami Heat held them to 75.

The Sixers have now lost 16 of their last 22 games.

Where was Harris?

It was hard to tell that Harris averaged 17.4 points through his first 58 games of the season. That’s because the standout power forward had a season-low two points on 1-for-6 shooting against the Knicks. He was held scoreless in the first half while shooting 0-for-3.

He missed two three-point attempts in the opening 1:50 of the game. Then, Harris missed an 11-foot jumper early in the second quarter. Aside from those attempts, he was a bystander in the first half. That was a combination of lack of aggressiveness on his part and the other Sixers not getting him involved.

Harris came out more aggressive after intermission, enabling him to score his first basket on a layup 2 minutes, 58 seconds into the second half. However, he missed his second third-quarter attempt before missing his lone fourth-quarter attempt. Harris needs more than six attempts for the Sixers to have any chance to win with Embiid sidelined. He needs to shoot the ball at least 20 times.

A good start would involve getting out of the corners and cutting to the basket.

Step too slow

Harris’ struggles on defense were worse than his offensive shortcomings. The Knicks players he defended did whatever they wanted. But he wasn’t alone. Most of the Sixers had a tough time staying in front of the Knicks. As a result, New York got a lot of open perimeter shots. When the Knicks weren’t doing that, they blew by the Sixers on their way to the rim.

Give the Knicks credit, they picked up the tempo and were in attack mode more than in Sunday’s game. But the Sixers looked helpless for the most part. Things will get ugly on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks if they don’t correct this.