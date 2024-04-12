Sixers mailbag: ‘Will the Sixers look to keep Tobias Harris on the bench?’

As 76ers coach Nick Nurse sees it, the Orlando Magic have a little bit of everything.

“First of all, they’ve got a lot of talent,” Nurse said of Friday’s opponent at the Wells Fargo Center. “They just keep subbing and you just keep seeing more guys who are long, athletic, young, bouncy, have some game.”

Advertisement

All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero and small forward Franz Wagner have the potential to be one of the league’s top young tandem. The 6-foot-10 athletes both have the ability to take defenders off the dribble and knock down three-pointers.

“And they’re using Banchero a lot in everything — like a lot of the superstars get used and handled,” Nurse said. They set (screens), they post, they bring it (up the floor), they pass. They do everything.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid intends to ‘play as many minutes as possible’ to get in shape for Sixers’ playoff run

But leaving Philadelphia with a victory is the one thing the Sixers (45-35) are determined to prevent the Magic (46-34) from doing.

That’s because the seventh-place Sixers need to defeat the fifth-place Magic to stay on the inside track to the East’s sixth seed in the upcoming postseason due to owning the tiebreaker.

Under this scenario, the Indiana Pacers (46-34) would move up one spot to fifth with a victory Friday over the fourth-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

Will the Sixers beat the Magic?

We’ll find out on Friday night. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Will Mo Bamba get more involved since he is back from illness, or is the lineup on Tuesday what we can expect? —@CCBambafan11761

A: Thanks for starting off the mailbag, CC. It’s more of the latter. I think Bamba will be called upon for situational things. But for the most part, it’ll be similar to what we saw in Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid will start at center and play the majority of the minutes. Paul Reed will play limited minutes as the backup. Reed’s role will be to provide energy while Embiid rests and provide a change of pace when needed.

This isn’t a knock on Bamba. The Sixers just need Embiid on the floor as much as possible. Reed has thrived in the backup center role.

Q: Will the Sixers look to keep Tobias Harris on the bench? —@CramariMarcus

A: I appreciate the question, Marcus. It’s actually one that a lot of Sixers fans have been asking me. I know that Harris has struggled, but he’s still the third-best player on the team. You don’t bench someone of the caliber. I understand that he’s been in a shooting slump. But the best bet is trying to get him more involved as way to build confidence instead of taking him out of the lineup. Benching him right now could lead to him feeling disrespected and mentally shutting down.

Now, if he continues to struggle in the postseason and there’s a must-win situation, I would consider it. But right now, benching him would not be the wise for the Sixers. He’s one of the team’s vocal leaders and best players. Sitting him could disrupt the chemistry.

Q: What is the cap situation in the offseason? Is there room to do anything significant? —@brooklyndude70

A: Thanks for the question, Monix. Yes, the Sixers have plenty of room to make a significant move. And they intend to do just that. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is expected to be their top target if declines his $48.8 million player option with L.A. for next season.

Embiid and Reed are the only players under contract past this season. And Reed’s contract will become non-guaranteed if the Sixers fall to reach the second round. The team also has a club option on Jeff Dowtin Jr. that they’ll have until June 29 to pick up.

» READ MORE: Call me a cynic: Paul George’s connection to the Sixers feels like a leverage play

The worst-kept secret is the team’s plan to give Tyrese Maxey a lucrative contract. But the Sixers could create close to $65 million in cap space this summer to go after an A-list free agent.

Q: What is the tiebreak situation for the sixth spot situation with the Sixers, Cavs, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic? The Magic actually look like the Sixers’ best chance to pass with a head-to-head and two games against the Bucks for the Magic. — @dno253

A: What’s up, Dno? You are correct that the Magic do present the Sixers’ best chance for the sixth spot with a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Sixers pulled within one game of Orlando after the latter suffered a 117-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night. However, the Sixers would be out of luck if they finish in a three-team tie with the Magic and Pacers. Under that scenario, the Magic would get the fifth seed due to winning the Southeast Division title. Indiana would get the sixth seed, while the Sixers would finish seventh and be forced to face the Miami Heat in the Play-In tournament.

Q: With everyone back and healthy (Melton, Embiid, etc.,), do you see Bamba, Cam Payne and KJ Martin out of the playoff rotation? — @rick13tr

A: Great question, Rick. But I think it will be situational for the Sixers. Some guys will be out of the rotation based on matchups one series and back in during another series. So it’s hard to say at this point. But I do think the three players you mentioned are all candidates to have their minutes drastically slashed with Melton and Embiid back.