Call me a cynic: Paul George’s connection to the Sixers feels like a leverage play

The 76ers’ desire to acquire Paul George in free agency is the NBA’s worst-kept secret.

There are some who expect both sides to reach an agreement, leading to George joining forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey next season.

James Harden’s Philly return drew the biggest headline going into the Sixers’ 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. But George also received close attention from those envisioning how he would mesh with Embiid and Maxey next season.

Call me a cynic.

I believe the small forward’s stated interest in the Sixers is about creating leverage with the Clippers.

But let’s not get it twisted. If George does come to the City of Brotherly Love, he would be a great fit.

The Sixers would have an All-Star guard in Maxey, an All-Star wing in George, and an All-Star center in Embiid. Their chances of overtaking the Boston Celtics as the league’s elite team would overwhelmingly improve.

The team would basically replace Tobias Harris with George, whose talent is on another level. And that’s not a knock on Harris, who has come close to making the All-Star team twice during his 13 seasons.

However, George, who’s in his 14th season, is a nine-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA selection, and a four-time All-Defensive pick.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder is still one of the better wings in the league. George, who turns 34 on May 2, averaged 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals through this season’s first 66 games. He is shooting 40.6% on three-pointers.

The Clippers rely heavily on George to be the first or second scoring option. As a Sixer, he would become a secondary option behind Embiid. So George wouldn’t be forced to carry as much of the load in Philly.

But I’m skeptical of this perfect fit because it isn’t the first time the Sixers and their fan base had high hopes of landing George. In the summer of 2018, they went “star hunting” to secure one of George, Leonard, or LeBron James — and struck out on all three.

James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The San Antonio Spurs traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. And George re-signed with Oklahoma City Thunder. The belief was that George and James were only connected to the Sixers as leverage.

Now, George can become an unrestricted free agent this summer by declining his $48.8 million player option with the Clippers for next season.

He’s also eligible to sign an extension this season, but the two sides haven’t reached an agreement. The belief is that Los Angeles isn’t willing to match George’s expectations for his next contract. Reports have circulated suggesting the Clippers’ offer is less than Leonard’s three-year, $149.7 million extension.

You can argue that it would be best for George to move if the Clippers don’t up their offer. And that’s where the Sixers, who could create close to $65 million in cap space this summer, come in. Even if George isn’t interested in Philly, it makes sense for him to entertain the idea and force the Clippers’ hand.

But how much more money does he need?

George has made an estimated $305.3 million just in basketball contracts. At this stage of his life, money shouldn’t be the most important thing. Winning a championship should be the No. 1 priority.

Remaining with the Clippers would be a safer bet. Leonard is locked up. The team has had annual success under coach Ty Lue. Despite recent struggles, the Clippers are still recognized as a legitimate NBA title contender. And you can’t discount that the Palmdale, Calif., native is playing close to his hometown.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of unknowns with the Sixers.

The biggest question mark is Embiid’s health and history of missing games with injuries. Another unknown is the roster construction beyond Embiid and Maxey. And what about Embiid’s long-term commitment? Will he seek a trade after next season if things don’t pan out?

Another thing to consider is that players would much rather play in Los Angeles than Philly.

The Clippers will soon play in a new arena. They have a better team than the Lakers, meaning they have a better chance of winning a championship than their in-town rivals. And with their championship window closing soon, the Clippers know George’s presence gives them the best chance to win. So it doesn’t make sense to allow him to walk in free agency — unless they’re unwilling to give him a maximum salary at this age and other teams are game for that deal.

That is why the Sixers are closely monitoring the situation, hoping the Clippers let George slip away. But the Clippers have to know their roster, as currently constructed, is dangerous as long as it remains healthy. George and his representation also realize that.

That’s why I keep wondering if his perceived interest in the Sixers is all about leverage.