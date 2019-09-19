The 6-foot-5 Shayok, who is signed to a two-way contract (he can spend up to 45 days in the NBA while also competing for the G-League Delaware Blue Coats), took time out of his schedule to attend a court dedication in Camden, not far from the Sixers’ practice facility. He was joined by fellow rookie, 7-foot-4 Chris Koumadje, who was singed to an Exhibit 10 contract.