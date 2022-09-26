From new player additions to offseason improvements, there was ambitious conversation around the Sixers’ season outlook during media day on Monday.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Doc Rivers got the dialogue started, noting the additions have brought a level of depth to the roster that the team hasn’t had in the past.

After losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinal series last season, Joel Embiid said his team was not good enough to beat a top seed team, admitting they needed to get physically tougher.

So Morey and the Sixers front office looked to bring that to their roster during the offseason by adding P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, and Montrezl Harrell.

Rivers also believes the offseason development and time for recovery has given those key returning players the momentum to develop the look of championship team.

Here’s a look at four quotes that captured the talks of Sixers media day.

Rivers calls this year’s talent his ‘best’

Rivers said he loves the group culture that has developed over the course of the summer. He also believes with Harden and Embiid back to being fully healthy, their rooster will give them a chance to maintain that status by utilizing the depth of their bench.

“I can’t wait to get started. I love our group,” Rivers said. “I thought we addressed some areas of need. We’re looking forward to get going. We’re deep just like our team.”

However, he knows that a talented roster with several new players still needs to find rhythm and a connection. He’ll look to establish that during training camp.

“This is the best talent that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Rivers said. “We have to become a team.”

Embiid thanks Harden for ‘what he did’

Embiid emphasized that he is not a front office roster-builder, but he knew the team struggled on defense, especially in the playoffs.

He mentioned if it wasn’t for Harden taking a $15 million pay cut during NBA free agency, opting out of his $47.36 million player option for the 2022-23 season, the Sixers may have not had the budget to add Tucker and others to their roster.

“If you don’t want to mention Jimmy, P.J. was one of the biggest X-factors that had a big impact for them against us,” Embiid said. “Obviously Daryl did his job, and thanks to James for what he did, without it, it wouldn’t be possible.

“We know we’ve got a chance to win, we’re going to get on the same page and it’s going to be fun.”

Harden had ‘dark moments’

Harden said his goal is to win as many championships as possible in Philly. But he acknowledged his hamstring injury was still not right last season, and that led him into some dark places.

“Mentally, it was very, very difficult for me,” Harden said, referring to the past couple seasons dealing with injuries. “A lot of dark moments, which I’ve never really went through.”

This will mark Harden’s first full offseason since before the pandemic, allowing him to heal and build proper conditioning in preparation for the season’s grind.

It was evident he was missing his explosiveness that made him a dynamic scorer. Meanwhile, his three-point percentage (33%) was the worst of his career, and his field-goal percentage (41%) was his lowest since his rookie season.

Harden noted this summer that he had time to iron through those difficult moments and have conversations with his teammates about expectations for the group.

“Just having conversations with Jo and Doc, making sure we’re all on the same page,” Harden said. “Then working out with Tyrese, getting more comfortable with me learning him and vice versa, him learning me and what I’m about.”

Matisse Thybulle wants to shoot 100%

Thybulle’s goal this offseason was to improve his outside shooting.

He spent the summer working out with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and renowned shooting coach Phil Beckner in Phoenix, among other cities.

This also marked the first season in which he could “fully work on Matisse.” After his rookie season, COVID precautions kept him out of the gym. Last summer, he was with the Australian national team trying to win an Olympic medal.

“This was my first chance to have worn a full offseason, a real traditionally offseason.” Thybulle said. “Then dedicated to solely improving myself.

“At this point it’s like I’ve done the work it’s just a matter being where the cards fall, seeing how it all plays out. I’ve made the progress, I’ve put in the work... Just making sure I see growth from last year is all that really matters.”

When asked what his goal is for a shooting percentage after all the offseason work, Thybulle said: “I want to make 100% of my shots.”