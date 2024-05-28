Sources: Sixers are prepared to give Jimmy Butler a maximum extension if the Heat star is traded

It’s no secret that the 76ers are closely monitoring Jimmy Butler’s contract situation with the Miami Heat.

The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency.

Advertisement

And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.

Butler, who turns 35 on Sept. 14, has $48.8 million guaranteed for next season and a player option for $52.2 million for the 2025-26 season. The former Sixer wants a two-year maximum extension for $113 million. There had been reports that Miami may look to trade the small forward rather than give him an extension.

» READ MORE: NBA free agency is coming. What does that mean for the Sixers?

However, Heat president Pat Riley told reporters on May 6 that Miami is not trading the six-time All-Star.

Butler has not played more than 64 games in a season since signing with Heat via a sign-and-trade from the Sixers in July 2019. He missed Miami’s first-round playoff series loss to the Boston Celtics after suffering a sprained knee ligament during an NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Sixers.

“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Riley told the media. “That’s the truth.”

Another “truth” is that Butler’s play has been the main reason for the Heat’s recent success.

Miami’s 268 victories during his five seasons are the fifth-highest total in the NBA over that span. He also led the Heat to NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

During an interview with GQ, Butler said he wants to remain with the Heat.

“I feel at home, man,” he said. “I really care about the city. I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me. They’ve wanted me to bring them something [win an NBA title] they haven’t done since LeBron, D-Wade, and C-Bosh [in 2013]. And I want to do that. So as soon as I get this knee back right, I’m right back on they [butt] and everybody know it.”

But like most franchise players, he wants to be paid what he’s worth.

Could the Heat risk alienating Butler by opting to prioritize future flexibility over giving him an extension this summer? Would fear of that lead them to trade him this summer if Butler began making things uncomfortable, regardless of Riley’s statement?

The Sixers could have close to $65 million available in salary-cap space this summer. They’ll also have five first-round picks and multiple pick swaps available to trade beginning at the start of the June 26-27 NBA draft. As a result, the Sixers would have enough cap space to absorb Butler’s salary in a trade. Would that and the possibility of involving a third team be enough to pique the Heat’s interest?

» READ MORE: Daryl Morey wants to ‘open all the doors’ to the Sixers being a championship contender. Is free agency one of them?

Right now, the Sixers are searching for a third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Their desire is to sign George. The Sixers believe they have a real chance of getting the nine-time All-Star if he opts out of his 2024-25 deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

They do have their eyes on other impact players who would demand lucrative salaries.

That’s why they’re also looking at free agents like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. If not in free agency, the Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade. That has led to Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests.

George, Butler, and James would have immediate impacts as Sixers. However, the expectation is that James will re-sign with the Lakers.

Time will tell what happens with George. And it’s no guarantee that Butler will be made available. In reality, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for both players to leave their current situations aside from a payday. That’s why some NBA observers keep questioning if they’re using the Sixers’ cap space as leverage to get more money.

There’s a thought that New York will pay Anunoby a lucrative deal to remain a Knick. And after Maxey’s All-Star emergence, LaVine doesn’t appear to be a good fit here.

» READ MORE: Could the Sixers draft Bronny to lure LeBron James in free agency?

But the Pelicans reportedly “will aggressively explore the trade market” for Ingram. His expected availability could be part of the reason Ingram is reportedly viewed as the Sixers’ “primary fallback plan.”

Whatever happens, the Sixers realize they made a mistake by sending Butler to the Heat via trade in July 2019. He brought a relentlessness they haven’t had since his departure.

Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals during the 2018-19 season after being acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12, 2018. He went on to average 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in the Sixers’ memorable second-round series loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Yet several dominoes would have to fall into place to get him.