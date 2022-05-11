Doc Rivers’ words and actions overflowed with confidence Wednesday afternoon.

The 76ers coach chose to stick with his normal schedule and gave players Wednesday off on the eve of their most important game of the season.

The Sixers find themselves in a critical spot heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Miami Heat.

The Heat take a 3-2 series lead into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers must win in order to stay alive. While it could appear that they have work to do after being blown out by 35 points in Wednesday’s Game 5 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

With one day between games, Rivers felt rest was more important.

“We didn’t practice the other day,” he said. “Just coming back from Miami creates a problem. We didn’t practice between Game 2 and 3. We just had shootaround. So it’s just more you get in at 3 o’clock in the morning.

“The coaches can get their butts out of the bed, but you don’t want the players. They need rest.”

But less than 20 minutes after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss, Rivers told reporters the Sixers “will be ready next game.”

The Sixers have shown an ability to play good basketball and beat the Heat in this series. The home team has won every game in a decisive fashion.

The Sixers took 20- and eight-point victories in Games 3 and 4 at the Wells Fargo Center.

During those games, they hit 32 of 66 three-pointers and outrebounded the Heat, 76-68. This came after the Sixers made just 14 of 64 three-point attempts and were outrebounded, 91-71, in Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Back in South Florida, the Sixers reverted back to their struggling ways in Game 5.

They shot 36.5% from the field, including making just 9 of 32 three-pointers. The Sixers also didn’t come close to matching the Heat’s physicality and intensity.

But …

“I have confidence in my team,” Rivers said. “We wouldn’t be this far if [I] didn’t. We have proven we can win games. We have proven we can win games in this series.

“Up to this point, no one has won on the road. So yeah, I should have a lot of confidence going into the game.”

The Sixers were also confident they would win Game 5 because of Joel Embiid’s presence. His availability made a difference in the outcomes of the first four games. Their losses in Games 1 and 2 came with him sidelined with an orbital fracture near his right eye and a concussion.

He returned and played a major role in the Sixers’ Games 3 and 4 victories. But in Game 5, Embiid was a non-factorwho played passive at times.

He finished with playoff lows of 17 points and five rebounds. Embiid was a minus-29, the worst plus-minus of his postseason career. But the Sixers were doomed by his and the entire team’s offensive shortcomings.

It’s often said that role players play better at home. That was the case with the Heat in Game 5.

“Last night the way that game was played, I don’t think it would have mattered where we played,” Rivers said. “The shots they had last night were wide open. [On] their shots, they were comfortable. There was just no physicality from us.

“Now will they miss more in Philadelphia? Let’s hope so. But let’s make them miss is what I would say.”

Tyler Herro blew past Sixers defenders all night while scoring 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Max Strus (19 points) and Gabe Vincent (15) also blew by them.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (23) was completely comfortable the entire game. Butler averaged 32 points over the last three games. He is averaging 4.4 three-point attempts this series after averaging 2.0 in the regular season.

“You would take those threes, too, if no one was going to guard you,” Rivers said of Butler, who’s shooting 31.8% on threes against the Sixers.

This marks the third consecutive time the Sixers trailed 3-2 in a second-round series.

Last season, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 104-99, in Game 6 at State Farm Arena to force Game 7. During the 2018-19 season, the Sixers took a 112-101 Game 6 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers ended up losing both of the winner-take-all Game 7 matchups.

Now, they’re one loss away from winning just one of their last 12 second-round appearances dating back to 1986. The Sixers beat the Raptors in seven games in 2001 en route to finishing as NBA Finals runners-up.

“We got to go back home and be ready,” Tobias Harris said of Game 6.