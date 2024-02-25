Sixers grades vs. the Bucks: Another solid Tyrese Maxey outing; Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris struggle

The Milwaukee Bucks routed the 76ers, 119-98, Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are my grades from the game:

Center: D+

Paul Reed was on a mission to show former Sixers coach Doc Rivers that he was a bona fide NBA player. He looked good in the beginning but couldn’t sustain it. Reed scored seven points and blocked a shot in the first quarter in front of Rivers, the Bucks’ new coach. However, the center was doomed by foul trouble and mistakes. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, three turnovers, and five fouls. Reed was minus-20 in 26 minutes, 47 seconds.

Mo Bamba was an afterthought in this game. Small forward Nic Batum had backup center duties. But with Reed in foul trouble and Batum ineffective, Bamba entered the game with 6:30 left in the third quarter. He finished with zero points, three rebounds, two assists in 11:16.

Forwards: D

Tobias Harris continues to struggle offensively. The standout power forward missed eight of his 11 shots to finish with eight points. He did grab eight rebounds and had a team-high three blocks. But Harris must provide more offense for the Sixers to be successful.

Batum looked like a guy trying to regain his rhythm. He had a tough time defending in his third game back from a strained left hamstring. But Batum did make an occasional play to remind folks of why the Sixers love him as a three-and-D player.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was out of control, leading to bad shots. He was aggressively active, though, which led to a solid rebounding effort. Oubre had a team-high nine rebounds. However, the swingman missed 10 of 15 while scoring 12 points. He was a game-worst minus-21.

Ricky Council IV didn’t do much on this day. He played 6:44, with most of that coming late in the game during mop-up duty.

Guards: B

Tyrese Maxey did a solid job of getting into the paint and either scoring or finding teammates. That enabled him to score or assist on the Sixers’ first 17 points. The All-Star point guard finished with team highs of 24 points and seven assists.

Buddy Hield made three three-pointers to go with four assists. But this was arguably his worst game since being acquired in a trade from the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8. The shooting guard had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

De’Anthony Melton looked good in his second game back from a spine injury. The shooting guard was the Sixers’ second-leading scorer with 16 points. He made 4 of 8 three-pointers.

Cameron Payne really didn’t do much in limited action. He had three points on 1-for-4 shooting — all three-point attempts — in 7:32 of action against the team the Sixers acquired him from in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

Kyle Lowry did a solid job on the defensive end with two steals. He lacked a lot of the offensive spark he provided Thursday night against the New York Knicks. Lowry had three points and three assists in 21:08 off the bench.