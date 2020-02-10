The 76ers have returned to the top 10 in The Inquirer’s weekly NBA power rankings. Even though they went 2-2 this past week, with a 137-106 loss at Miami and a 112-101 loss in Milwaukee, the Sixers replace a slumping Indiana Pacers team at the No. 10 spot. Indiana has lost five consecutive games.
The Milwaukee Bucks have won four in a row, including the home game Thursday vs. the Sixers, and 13 of their last 14. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounded with a strong effort against the Sixers. He had 36 points and 20 rebounds and atoned for a disappointing performance in the Bucks, 121-109 loss on Christmas Day in Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo shot just 8 for 27 and was held to 18 points in that one.
Toronto has won a franchise-record 14 in a row and moves up to No. 2. Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.8 points in the 14 wins. The Boston Celtics, off a 4-0 week that ended with Sunday’s 112-111 win at Oklahoma City, have climbed two spots to No. 3.
Special mention goes to No. 4 Denver during a 3-0 week. After being part of a four-team, 12-player deal the day before the trade deadline, the Nuggets visited Utah on the second game of a back-to-back with only seven players. They beat Utah, 99-95, and Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Los Angeles Clippers dropped two spots after a 3-1 week that included a 142-115 loss at Minnesota despite having both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup.
Here are the power rankings, with last week’s rankings in parentheses.
1. Milwaukee 45-7 (1)
2. Toronto 39-14 (3)
3. Boston 37-15 (5)
4. Denver 37-16 (6)
5. Los Angeles Clippers 37-16 (3)
6. Los Angeles Lakers 39-12 (4)
7. Utah 34-18 (9)
8. Houston 33-20 (8)
9. Miami 34-18 (7)
10. Sixers 33-21 (12)
Dallas remained 11th after a 2-2 week. The Mavericks have gone 3-3 since All-Star Luka Doncic has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.
Oklahoma City remains hot, winning nine of its last 11. Showing their balance, the Thunder have had a different leading scorer in each of their last four games.
Memphis was hot before losing, 119-107, Friday to the Sixers. The Grizzlies are 14-4 over their past 18 games. Sixers did a good job on Memphis point guard Ja Morant (4-for-12 shooting, four turnovers). He bounced back in Sunday’s 106-99 win at Washington, compiling 27 points and 10 assists.
11. Dallas 33-21 (11)
12. Oklahoma City 32-21 (13)
13. Indiana 31-22 (10)
14. Memphis 27-26 (14)
15. Portland 25-29 (15)
16. New Orleans 22-31 (16)
17. Sacramento 21-31 (18)
18. Brooklyn 23-28 (23)
19. San Antonio 22-30 (17)
20. Phoenix 21-32 (19)
Don’t look now, but the Washington Wizards are just three games behind Orlando for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.
The New York Knicks had a sneaky good week, going 3-1. At 17-37, the Knicks have already matched their victory total from last season.
21. Washington 18-33 (22)
22. Orlando 22-31 (20)
23. Chicago 19-35 (21)
24. Atlanta 15-39 (24)
25. New York 17-37 (26)
26. Minnesota 16-35 (28)
27. Charlotte 16-36 (25)
28. Detroit 19-36 (27)
29. Golden State 12-41 (29)
30. Cleveland 13-40 (30)