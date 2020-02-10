The 76ers have returned to the top 10 in The Inquirer’s weekly NBA power rankings. Even though they went 2-2 this past week, with a 137-106 loss at Miami and a 112-101 loss in Milwaukee, the Sixers replace a slumping Indiana Pacers team at the No. 10 spot. Indiana has lost five consecutive games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won four in a row, including the home game Thursday vs. the Sixers, and 13 of their last 14. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounded with a strong effort against the Sixers. He had 36 points and 20 rebounds and atoned for a disappointing performance in the Bucks, 121-109 loss on Christmas Day in Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo shot just 8 for 27 and was held to 18 points in that one.

Related stories

Toronto has won a franchise-record 14 in a row and moves up to No. 2. Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.8 points in the 14 wins. The Boston Celtics, off a 4-0 week that ended with Sunday’s 112-111 win at Oklahoma City, have climbed two spots to No. 3.

Special mention goes to No. 4 Denver during a 3-0 week. After being part of a four-team, 12-player deal the day before the trade deadline, the Nuggets visited Utah on the second game of a back-to-back with only seven players. They beat Utah, 99-95, and Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped two spots after a 3-1 week that included a 142-115 loss at Minnesota despite having both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup.

Here are the power rankings, with last week’s rankings in parentheses.

The contenders

1. Milwaukee 45-7 (1)

2. Toronto 39-14 (3)

3. Boston 37-15 (5)

4. Denver 37-16 (6)

5. Los Angeles Clippers 37-16 (3)

6. Los Angeles Lakers 39-12 (4)

7. Utah 34-18 (9)

8. Houston 33-20 (8)

9. Miami 34-18 (7)

10. Sixers 33-21 (12)

The next 10

Dallas remained 11th after a 2-2 week. The Mavericks have gone 3-3 since All-Star Luka Doncic has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.

Oklahoma City remains hot, winning nine of its last 11. Showing their balance, the Thunder have had a different leading scorer in each of their last four games.

Memphis was hot before losing, 119-107, Friday to the Sixers. The Grizzlies are 14-4 over their past 18 games. Sixers did a good job on Memphis point guard Ja Morant (4-for-12 shooting, four turnovers). He bounced back in Sunday’s 106-99 win at Washington, compiling 27 points and 10 assists.

11. Dallas 33-21 (11)

12. Oklahoma City 32-21 (13)

13. Indiana 31-22 (10)

14. Memphis 27-26 (14)

15. Portland 25-29 (15)

16. New Orleans 22-31 (16)

17. Sacramento 21-31 (18)

18. Brooklyn 23-28 (23)

19. San Antonio 22-30 (17)

20. Phoenix 21-32 (19)

Wait till next year

Don’t look now, but the Washington Wizards are just three games behind Orlando for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

The New York Knicks had a sneaky good week, going 3-1. At 17-37, the Knicks have already matched their victory total from last season.

21. Washington 18-33 (22)

22. Orlando 22-31 (20)

23. Chicago 19-35 (21)

24. Atlanta 15-39 (24)

25. New York 17-37 (26)

26. Minnesota 16-35 (28)

27. Charlotte 16-36 (25)

28. Detroit 19-36 (27)

29. Golden State 12-41 (29)

30. Cleveland 13-40 (30)