The Milwaukee Bucks have won four in a row, including the home game Thursday vs. the Sixers, and 13 of their last 14. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounded with a strong effort against the Sixers. He had 36 points and 20 rebounds and atoned for a disappointing performance in the Bucks, 121-109 loss on Christmas Day in Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo shot just 8 for 27 and was held to 18 points in that one.