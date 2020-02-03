After losing consecutive road games to Atlanta and Boston, the 76ers have dropped out of the top 10 in the weekly Inquirer NBA power rankings. Ranked No. 12, the Sixers will surely have a chance to earn their way back, especially since they play No. 6 Miami and No. 1 Milwaukee in their next two games.
The Sixers were No. 8 last week. Their only win last week was a 115-104 home victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Milwaukee remained No. 1 despite having a nine-game win streak snapped with a 127-115 home loss to Denver, which suffered losses at Memphis and Detroit this week.
Utah, which was second last week, had a free fall, losing four games.
Toronto was one of only two top-10 teams from last week that did not lose. The Raptors moved up to second after a 4-0 week. The other top-10 team that didn’t lose last week was Miami.
The Raptors, who have won 11 in a row, got a major boost when Terence Davis, a rookie shooting guard from Ole Miss, scored 31 points off the bench in a 129-102 win over Chicago on Sunday. Due to injuries this season, Toronto has received big contributions from a number of players.
Boston moved back into the top 10 with a 3-0 week that concluded with Saturday’s 116-95 win over the Sixers.
1.Milwaukee 42-7 (1)
2. Toronto 36-14 (4)
3. Los Angeles Clippers 33-14 (3)
4. Los Angeles Lakers 37-11 (5)
5. Boston 33-14 (12)
6. Denver 34-16 (7)
7. Miami 33-15 (9)
8. Houston 31-18 (13)
9. Utah 32-17 (2)
10. Indiana 31-18 (7)
A team to watch is No. 15 Portland, which is making a run at a Western Conference playoff spot. Portland went 4-0 last week, with all four wins over expected playoff teams. The Trail Blazers began by winning home games against Indiana and Houston.
Portland then traveled to Los Angeles and won an emotional 127-119 victory over the Lakers. It was the Lakers’ first game since the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash. Portland ended the week with a home win over Utah as Damian Lillard scored 51 points.
Lillard is on a major roll. Portland has won five of six and Lillard has averaged 48.8 points during that span, including 61 in a victory over Golden State.
Another team to watch is No. 14 Memphis, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped Friday at New Orleans. The Grizzlies, led by rookie of the year favorite Ja Morant, will visit the Sixers on Friday.
11. Dallas 30-19 (10)
12. Sixers 31-19 (8)
13 Oklahoma City 30-20 (11)
14 Memphis 24-25 (14)
15. Portland 23-27 (17)
16. New Orleans 20-30 (16)
17. San Antonio 22-26 (15)
18. Sacramento 18-31 (20)
19. Phoenix 20-29 (19)
20 Orlando 21-28 (18)
The Washington Wizards moved up one spot. All-star snub Bradley Beal has been on an absolute tear. Beal has averaged 38.2 points in his last six games.
Minnesota continues to be among the most disappointing teams in the NBA. The Timberwolves have their lowest ranking this season at No. 28. They have dropped 11 in a row.
21 Chicago 19-33 (21)
22. Washington 17-31 (24)
23. Brooklyn 21-27 (22)
24. Atlanta 13-37 (23)
25. Charlotte 16-33 (28)
26. New York 14-36 (27)
27. Detroit 18-33 (25)
28. Minnesota 15-33 (26)
29. Golden State 11-39 (30)
30. Cleveland 13-37 (29)