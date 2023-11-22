Sixers fall to Minnesota Timberwolves while playing without Joel Embiid

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns clutched his head in disbelief that his shot attempt had been swatted out of bounds by Paul Reed.

But then the Minnesota Timberwolves star big man spun on Nicolas Batum for a two-handed dunk. And then dropped a behind-the-back pass to teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the corner three-pointer in front of the 76ers bench. And then elevated for a block on the Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton, which turned into a fastbreak layup by Alexander-Walker to give Minnesota a game-high 21-point lead with less than six minutes remaining.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said recent games have been full of learning experiences as he continues to get to know his new team. There will surely be plenty of teaching moments from their first outing of the season played without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, a 112-99 defeat at the Target Center during which they fell into an early hole against Minnesota’s Twin (City) Towers and then allowed the Timberwolves to pull away in the final frame.

Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer entering Wednesday at 31.9 points per game, was sidelined with left hip soreness that he has been dealing with for more than a week. The Sixers (10-5) were also on the second night of a back-to-back set, and coming off an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night.

Advertisement

That he missed Wednesday was an even greater disadvantage, given the Timberwolves’ big starting lineup featuring Towns (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Rudy Gobert (13 points, 11 rebounds).

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid will sit out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with left hip soreness

Marcus Morris Sr., who had played sparingly since he was acquired as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade, was an unconventional starter. He initially lasted just three minutes because he picked up two fouls. But Morris later provided an offensive burst in the third quarter — including two three-pointers, a driving and-1 layup and a pull-up jumper — and finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes.

Around Morris, the Sixers tried various combinations of Reed, Batum, Tobias Harris, and Robert Covington to guard the Timberwolves’ imposing frontcourt players. Yet All-Star wing Anthony Edwards was Minnesota’s most consistently explosive offensive player, totaling 31 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Timberwolves, who moved to 7-0 at home this season and 11-3 overall, stretched an eight-point halftime lead to 13, when Towns scored over Morris and Gobert backed down Harris and converted the old-fashioned three-point play. That lead later extended to 86-71 on a pair of free throws by former Sixer Shake Milton.

Four of the Sixers’ five starters finished in double figures, led by Tyrese Maxey’s 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds and Melton’s 16 points and six rebounds.

Ugly first, better second

That Towns found Gobert for an alley-oop slam on the Timberwolves’ first possession set the tone for an ugly first quarter for the Sixers, who trailed by as many as 19 points in the frame.

The Sixers made just eight of their 22 field goal attempts and committed seven turnovers that Minnesota parlayed into 13 points. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, made 60% of their shots in the period, and held a 9-0 advantage in fastbreak points and a 14-5 edge in bench points.

Though Towns’ and Gobert’s stat lines were not eye-popping — they both had four points on 2-of-4 shooting and four rebounds — backup big man Naz Reid contributed seven points and three steals off the bench. Edwards also quickly compiled 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

But the Sixers answered by outsourcing the Timberwolves 29-20 in the second quarter. Melton and Harris (15 points, six rebounds) paced the surge, scoring 22 of those points to slice what was a 17-point deficit at the start of the frame to 44-41 on two Harris free throws at the 4:12 mark.

Minnesota answered with a 13-8 run — fueled by a Towns driving layup and reverse finish through contact — to lead 57-49 at the break.

» READ MORE: Former Sixer Georges Niang appreciative in return to Philly: ‘It felt like home while I was here’

Warm welcomes

Former Timberwolves Covington and Patrick Beverley received warm receptions in their return with the Sixers.

A fan behind the Sixers’ bench held up a “Minnesota loves PatBev” sign for Beverley, who played in Minnesota during the 2021-22 season. Covington, who was part of the Jimmy Butler trade, got a strong ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter.