The Sixers’ preseason schedule features an Iowa homecoming for Nick Nurse

The 76ers’ Oct. 11 preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be a homecoming for Nick Nurse.

The Sixers head coach will return to his home state when his team plays in Des Moines, Iowa, which is located around 90 miles from Nurse’s hometown of Carroll, Iowa. In addition, Nurse will be on the sidelines in his former home venue, Well Fargo Arena.

Nurse made his mark in the 16,100-seat arena as coach of the Iowa Energy, leading it to the 2011 NBA Development League title and three division crowns. The former Northern Iowa University point guard also won two British Basketball League titles before coaching in the NBA.

The NBA changed the name of the D League to NBA G League during the 2017-18 season as part of a deal with Gatorade. At the same time, the Timberwolves purchased the Energy, changing the affiliate’s name to the Wolves.

One thing that hasn’t changed is Nurse’s franchise legacy.

The Energy’s first and winningest coach, the 57-year-old compiled a 124-76 record during his four-season tenure. In addition to winning the league title, Nurse garnered the 2011 Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year award. He also coached in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 league All-Star games.

Morey connected with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey during that period. As Houston Rockets general manager, Morey hired Nurse to coach the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate, before the 2011-12 season. A season later, Nurse led the Vipers to a 35-15 record and a league crown.

A great developer of talent, Nurse had 23 players called up to the NBA during his six seasons in the NBA’s developmental league.

But he is best known in the NBA for leading the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA title in his first year as an NBA head coach. He was the 2020 NBA coach of the year.

Nurse will get an opportunity to showcase his newest project, the new-look Sixers, in front of familiar faces in a little over two months.

Their most significant move of the summer came when Paul George signed a four-year, $212 million contract to form a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But signing Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon, along with re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin and Maxey, has catapulted them into NBA Finals contenders.

The team has also agreed to sign Reggie Jackson and selected Jared McCain and Adem Bona in June’s draft.

The Sixers have yet to announce their full preseason schedule. But they’ll also face the Boston Celtics in an Oct. 12 exhibition at TD Garden. The Sixers will also take on the Orlando Magic on Oct. 18 at the Kia Center.

The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 22.