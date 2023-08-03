Sixers have no plans to part with injured Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell has most likely played final game in a 76ers uniform.

But that doesn’t mean his time with the organization is over. The Sixers intend to keep the reserve center on the roster even though an MRI on Wednesday revealed a torn ACL and a medial meniscus tear in his right knee. Harrell was injured during offseason workouts.

The recovery time for an ACL tear is normally eight to nine months, while some people return in six months. Harrell signed a one-year, $2.89 million deal to remain with the Sixers on July 17. The NBA season is set to begin on Oct. 24 and conclude on April 14, 2024.

Harrell wasn’t expected to see much action because of a crowded center position. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid will play the bulk of the minutes. Reserves Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will also see action.

But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds this past season. They were his lowest averages since he produced 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds as a rookie with the Houston Rockets in 2015-16.

Harrell was third on the depth chart behind Embiid and Reed in training camp. He and Reed split time as Embiid’s backup at the start of the season, with one holding the position until the other struggled and was eventually replaced.

The Sixers re-signed Reed this offseason. They also signed Bamba and another center, Filip Petrušev.