Sixers say center Montrezl Harrell suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee

Montrezl Harrell has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in his right knee, the 76ers announced Wednesday afternoon.

The reserve big man’s injuries were revealed by an MRI performed to examine recent swelling following his offseason workouts, the team added.

Harrell recently signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract to return to Philly — a surprise after he first declined the $2.7 million player option in his original two-year deal signed with the Sixers last fall.

Harrell was initially the Sixers’ backup center last season, before eventually falling out of the rotation. He averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 11.9 minutes in 57 games, which were his lowest numbers since his rookie season in 2015-16.

Though Harrell had instant pick-and-roll familiarity with James Harden, with whom he played in Houston, defensive blunders eventually paved the way for Paul Reed to seize the backup center job behind NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. Harrell played in only eight games after Feb. 8, and logged seven total minutes in two playoff appearances.

Since winning the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell has been a journeyman. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21 before splitting the 2021-22 season between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. He was a late addition to the Sixers’ 2022 free-agency class after a felony marijuana trafficking charge was reduced to a possession misdemeanor.

Besides Reed, the Sixers’ other options at backup center are Mo Bamba, who recently joined the team on a free-agent contract, and Filip Petrusev, a former “draft-and-stash” prospect who signed a standard deal. Veteran P.J. Tucker can also play small-ball center.