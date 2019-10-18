“There are things you could have done better, but it was always with the greater causes in mind. And you had to navigate through some boomerangs, with draft picks, and GMs, and facilities,” Brown says. “I’ve tried to keep a balance from Day 1. I mean, from the Colangelos and Hinkie, to Jahlil [Okafor], to Markelle [Fultz], to Joel [Embiid] with two navicular surgeries. Go wherever you got to go. I’m the guy who should write a book.”