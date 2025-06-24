Sixers weigh NBA draft options at No. 3: Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, or someone else? Wizards hope Bailey falls to them.

NEW YORK — The 76ers head into the opening night of the NBA draft with a variety of options.

Rutgers wing Ace Bailey — perhaps against his wishes — is one of their options to select with the No. 3 pick Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Meanwhile, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, a player who impressed the Sixers in his interview, feels he would fit in well with the organization.

Tre Johnson and Kon Knueppel could be other solid options. Johnson, a guard out of Texas, said he hasn’t had talks with the team since last month’s NBA draft combine. Duke’s Knueppel was scheduled to meet with the Sixers via Zoom. He might be a reach at No. 3. Meanwhile another Blue Devil, Khaman Maluach, would be a solid option if they trade down.

Whatever the Sixers do, one thing is certain: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey and the team staffers involved in the draft process will face intense criticism or high praise, depending on how it all shakes out in a few years.

At least one team hopes Bailey isn’t involved in the Sixers’ future.

League sources said the Washington Wizards want to select him with the sixth pick. Sources said Washington hopes Bailey’s refusal to work out for teams during the predraft process will cause him to slide.

A source said Washington benefited from the same approach last season with Alex Sarr. The French player refused to work out for the Atlanta Hawks, who had the first pick in the draft. After the Hawks passed on the projected No. 1 pick, the Wizards selected him second.

Last week, Bailey canceled his predraft workout with the Sixers after they wouldn’t commit to selecting him third overall. At the time, league executives wondered whether the 6-foot-8 wing had received a promise from another team that it would draft him.

The Wizards have been impressed by the 18-year-old Bailey for some time. Sources say they’re not concerned about his perceived poor shot selection this season at Rutgers. Some Washington executives had Bailey rated higher than expected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in high school. According to the same sources, the Wizards believe that Bailey has the biggest upside in the draft. And since they’re rebuilding, the Wizards can wait for him to expand his game.

But what was Bailey’s reasoning for canceling his Sixers workout?

“I’m just blessed to be in this position I am right now,” he said Tuesday in New York, avoiding the question. “That’s all. Take it day by day.”

Bailey, however, has been criticized for his tactics. Is he aware of the criticism?

“Nah, I’m just working on basketball,” he said. “That’s all I’m focused on.”

Critics have labeled Bailey as an immature player with a few red flags. Does he feel that people have the wrong perception of him?

“I feel like I can only control what I can control,” he said. “You can think how you think. But I can only control what I can control.”

The Charlotte Hornets, who pick fourth, and Utah Jazz (fifth) are not expected to select Bailey. So the Wizards, who also have the 18th pick, could get their wish if the Sixers don’t select him.

The New Orleans Hornets (who pick seventh and 23rd) and Brooklyn Nets (eighth, 19th, 26th, and 27th) also want Bailey.

Edgecombe, however, thought his workout with the Sixers was a success.

“It was good to meet the owners and the decision-makers over there, the president and coaches,” he said during Tuesday’s media availability. “So I thought it went really well.”

The Baylor guard said he was impressed with “how nice” members of the Sixers’ brass were. Edgecombe denied reports that he was nervous during his workout.

He also doesn’t think he would have a problem playing alongside the Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

“I feel like I’ll be able to play off them,” Edgecombe said. “They’re great players. Embiid is the MVP of the league. … I just feel like I fit in well with them. And even coach [Nick] Nurse. He’s a defensive-minded coach. And I feel like I play a lot of defense.”

Johnson and Knueppel said they had not worked out for the Sixers. Knueppel, a forward at Duke, worked out for the Jazz. Johnson, a Texas shooting guard, had workouts with the Hornets, Jazz, Wizards, and Nets.

But Bailey’s canceled workout with the Sixers — and the criticism he received for it — was a hot topic Tuesday.

“I ain’t going to get too deep in it, but I can only speak off him and what I know,” draft prospect Dylan Harper said of his former Rutgers teammate and best friend. Harper is projected to go second in the draft to the San Antonio Spurs. “He only wants to play basketball, man. So, like for him, whatever team is going to pick him is going to be a great opportunity. Great fit for him. And he’s going to make his way however he has to get there.

“But for Ace, it’s really him being a competitor. I mean, he’s going to step toe-to-toe to anyone.”

One thing is for sure: Bailey and Edgecombe are interested to see what the Sixers do.

“I think that’s up to the front office to choose who they want to pick,” Edgecombe said. “Maybe Philly likes Bailey. But we’ll see.”