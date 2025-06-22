Take Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe or trade the pick? Sixers’ NBA draft approach remains a mystery.

What will the 76ers do in the NBA draft?

They could select third in Wednesday’s first round before focusing on Thursday’s second-round selection at 35.

The Sixers could trade their first-rounder, a roster player, and future draft picks to move up to No. 2 to nab Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper.

Another option would be to trade down a few spots to acquire a coveted player considered a reach at No. 3 along with additional assets.

Expect the Sixers to consider all of these options right up until the deadline to make a decision.

They have to look at everything, including if there’s a team willing to take Paul George’s contract in exchange for the No. 3 pick. While that scenario appears to be unlikely, there’s no harm to see if a team has interest.

Not looking at everything would be irresponsible. It would be reckless not to find out what the No. 3 pick is worth.

The Sixers must look at everything because they’re not in rebuilding mode, and they hold the cards.

The draft unofficially starts with the third pick, since Duke forward Cooper Flagg will go first to the Dallas Mavericks, and Harper is expected to go second to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Sixers remain in an advantageous position even after Ace Bailey backed out of Friday’s scheduled meeting and private workout at their practice facility.

If they still feel comfortable about him, the Sixers should keep the pick and draft the Rutgers wing. Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe is another candidate to be selected at No. 3. The problem is he’s a shooting guard, and the Sixers are looking to re-sign guard Quentin Grimes in free agency. They also already have standout guards in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

But Bailey eventually could replace George, who’s coming off one of his worst NBA seasons. Additionally, Bailey, who has the biggest upside, could be a star down the road.

How would it look if the Sixers bypassed Bailey, and he became a star for the Washington Wizards?

But they must weigh the pros and cons.

There already were red flags regarding Bailey’s shot selection, poor interviews at the combine, and perceived immaturity before his agent, Omar Cooper, canceled the workout.

Scouts have said the 18-year-old’s lack of maturity is “age-appropriate.”

But do the Sixers have the best culture for him, given that franchise player Joel Embiid was called out this season for “being late for everything?”

Would Bailey perceive Embiid’s tardiness and reputation for not making himself available for practices as acceptable norms?

Or would he be better off going where the best player works the hardest and is the first one to arrive and last one to leave practice and team functions?

This is why Maxey, George, and Kyle Lowry would have to mentor Bailey on and off the court.

The Sixers wouldn’t have the same concerns with Edgecombe. The team actually is impressed with his maturity, leadership qualities, professionalism, and work ethic.

Edgecombe’s commitment to refining his skills is well documented. His dedication to becoming a well-rounded player, combined with his elite athleticism and high motor, made him a standout prospect.

Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach are other solid prospects for the Sixers.

Johnson is a sharpshooting guard from Texas. He’s regarded as the best shot creator in the draft. You name it, Johnson can get to the spot. He can make pull-up jumpers and score in catch-and-shoot scenarios. He’s also fearless. However, Johnson needs to give better effort on defense.

Meanwhile, Duke products Knueppel and Maluach could be solid options if the Sixers trade back.

Knueppel is regarded as a plug-and-play prospect whose three-point shooting has been his calling card. The swingman also makes good plays while handling the ball in pick-and-rolls and could be used as a secondary ballhandler.

Maluach, a 7-foot-1 center, could become a solid backup option to Embiid and a situational player. But he has the potential to develop into a suitable replacement for the often-injured Embiid. While an athletic rim protector, the South Sudanese player still is considered an offensive project because of his limited perimeter skills and shot creation.

Maluach’s position and inexperience and Knueppel’s perception as a role player are reasons drafting them at No. 3 would be a reach.

So what will the Sixers do?

The Utah Jazz (five and 21), Wizards (six, 18), New Orleans Pelicans (seven, 23), and Brooklyn Nets (eight, 19, 26, and 27) have multiple first-rounders to offer the Sixers for the right to move up to take Bailey or another prospect.

As a way to hold out for the best possible deal, the Sixers most likely would wait until Wednesday to make a trade — if that is the direction they opt to take.

So this is going to be an interesting few days leading up to the draft.