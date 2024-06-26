The Sixers are in for a long-term retool no matter what they do in the NBA draft

With the 16th pick in the 2024 draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select …

That’s correct. The Sixers are back in the NBA draft after last year’s absence. And should they keep Wednesday’s first-rounder, it would be their first since Jaden Springer was taken 28th in 2021.

Advertisement

This also is their highest first-round pick in six years, since Mikal Bridges, who was shipped away on draft night, at No. 10 overall.

This pick is a vital piece for the Sixers’ future. Either they draft the best player, select an older option who can contribute right away — someone like Colorado’s Tristan da Silva — or trade the pick and get a good piece back to jump-start a busy couple of months.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sixers also have the 41st overall pick in Thursday’s second round at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan. And starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, they’ll try to add to their roster in free agency.

» READ MORE: The moves made over these next few weeks are critical, vital even, for the Sixers and Daryl Morey

The Sixers are primed to add a third star to mesh with All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and fill out a championship-caliber roster. This moment is why the Sixers didn’t sign Maxey to an extension last summer. It’s also why they had a roster full of players with expiring contracts this season. The Sixers wanted to make sure they had the cap space and assets needed to adequately upgrade the roster this summer.

Starting with the No. 16 pick, the Sixers will have five first-round picks and multiple pick swaps over several seasons available to trade beginning Wednesday night. They’re also projected to have $55.5 million in cap space with the ability to create close to $65 million.

Los Angeles Clippers swingman Paul George has been the Sixers’ top target for some time. But after comments on Podcast P with Paul George, you have to wonder if the attraction is mutual.

Sources continue to say the Sixers plan to give Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler a maximum-salary extension if they can acquire him in a trade. But as of Tuesday, a source said that was unlikely because of Miami’s unwillingness to part ways with the six-time All-Star who wants a contract extension this summer.

The Sixers could attempt to lure unrestricted free agent OG Anunoby away from the New York Knicks with a lucrative offer. The forward is unhappy with the Knicks’ offer. However, the Knicks, who can offer him more money, remain determined to keep him in New York even after agreeing to acquirer Bridges in a trade Tuesday night.

The Knicks want to load up on wings as a way to match up with the NBA champion Boston Celtics. But the Sixers have also been mentioned as a potential trade partner for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Whatever happens, the Sixers’ retooling process begins Wednesday night.

“We have a lot of tools this offseason,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said last month. “More than most teams in our situation with more draft picks, more cap space, two great players, that story is yet to be written. We’ll have to see how the offseason goes.”

But Morey gave himself an out just in case the Sixers aren’t as active this summer as their fan base would like.

“As you know, I tend to not be someone who says let’s make sure the roster is perfect from Day One,” he continued. “I like to build the roster over time — even throughout the season. You look at Toronto — even Marc Gasol — things like that. It’s something that we’ll know next season. Was there enough?”

» READ MORE: 2024 NBA draft big board: Who could the Sixers select at No. 16?

The Raptors acquired Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies before the 2019 trade deadline, landing the veteran big man in exchange for C.J. Miles, Jonas Valančiūnas, Delon Wright, and a 2024 second-round pick. The three-time All-Star center turned out to be a key piece of Toronto’s 2019 NBA championship squad.

But all eyes will be on what the Sixers do. The Sixers have likely had preliminary discussions about possibly unloading that pick. They can hold onto their second-rounder (41st overall) if they want to make a diamond-in-the-rough selection.

Morey, recognized as a win-now executive long before this offseason, has a history of trading picks. That approach was apparent when he served as the Houston Rockets general manager. He left them without a selection in the 2020 draft. And that wasn’t surprising, because the Rockets hadn’t made a first-round pick under Morey’s watch since taking Sam Dekker at No. 18 in 2015.

As the Sixers’ top executive since November 2020, he’s only selected two first-rounders: Maxey (21st, 2020) and Springer.

The Sixers bundled Danny Green and the 23rd pick (David Roddy) of the 2022 draft in a deal for Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton. And they shipped their 2023 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Feb. 10, 2022, blockbuster trade for James Harden.

Regardless of what happens Wednesday, the Sixers are in a good situation. At minimum, they have the opportunity to draft a good player. He may not get minutes right away. However, the draft selection could be developed into a future contributor for Maxey’s timeline.

What the Sixers do with the No. 16 pick will come down to the offers they receive. If they like an offer, they’ll probably move the pick. If they don’t like the offers, then they’ll go the draft route.

» READ MORE: Tristan da Silva is an NBA-ready option for the Sixers’ No. 16 draft selection

Southern Cal point guard Isaiah Collier, who could slide in the draft, would be a player with the upside to play alongside Maxey in the future. The No. 1 college prospect in the class of 2023, he would be a great pick at No. 16. Duke’s Jared McCain, who was the 10th-best prospect in the class, also would be a solid pick with an upside.

Meanwhile, da Silva, Providence’s Devin Carter, Purdue’s Zach Edey, and California’s Jaylon Tyson are plug-and-play players with more experience.

The Sixers also could select a player and trade him for an NBA veteran.

Either way, draft night will only provide the first piece of a puzzle that is far from solved.