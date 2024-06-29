Sixers are a frontrunner for Paul George, but options behind him are slim in free agency

Can the 76ers get their man?

Can they turn skepticism surrounding the team into elation by nabbing their biggest free-agent acquisition in some time?

Paul George has declined his $48.7 million option for next season with the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Clippers can offer George a four-year, $221 million maximum salary deal, but weren’t willing to give him more than three years, $152.3 million. But the Sixers and other teams can offer four years, $212 million.

Sources believe Philly is the frontrunner to acquire the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder. However, the Orlando Magic, another potential destination, cleared up available cap space to offer the max. And you have to wonder if he’ll remain in Los Angeles if the Clippers give into his demands for a fourth year.

The nine-time All-Star will meet with the Sixers, Magic, and Clippers shortly after free agency begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.

George has long been the Sixers’ targeted free-agent acquisition to pair alongside All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

If he comes to Philly, sources believe George will help recruit solid role players for the Sixers’ pursuit of an NBA championship-caliber roster.

As a result, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey could be in line to carry out the major splash he had planned in free agency. Since last summer, the plan was to clear up enough cap space and acquire draft picks needed to lure an A-list addition.

But if George lands in Orlando or elsewhere, the Sixers would have to gamble on their at least fifth, sixth, and seventh options.

Would they think about trying to trade for New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram, who may not be the perfect fit?

How about making a play for Golden State free agent shooting guard Klay Thompson, who’s struggling to regain his All-Star form?

What about Chicago Bulls free agent forward DeMar DeRozan, who relies heavily on his mid-range game? Or will they change their minds about not seeking a trade for Bulls guard Zach LaVine, a less-than-ideal fit?

None of the four will help the Sixers challenge the Boston Celtics for NBA supremacy.

At best, they’ll battle the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks for the right to be the Eastern Conference’s third-best team.

The Celtics would be in a class of their own, heading into free agency. The addition of Mikal Bridges also makes the New York Knicks the East’s second-best squad heading into next season.

The Sixers have had their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players in case they don’t get George.

But the second-, third- and fourth-best options are all off the board.

LeBron James will agree to a free-agent deal for hometown discount to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers after they drafted his son, Bronny James, on Thursday. Jimmy Butler intends to remain with the Miami Heat instead of seeking a trade. And OG Anunoby has agreed to a five-year, $212.5 million deal to remain with the Knicks.

The Sixers may have a shot at Ingram, who is expected to become available via a trade.

The 6-8, 190-pounder wants to remain in New Orleans. He’s seeking a long-term deal, and if he and the Pelicans fail to agree on one before next season, he could be traded for the final year of his current contract.

Ingram will make $36 million next season, but is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $52 million per season this summer. But the Pelicans are “unlikely” to offer a maximum salary and will look to trade him if no deal is reached. However, their asking price has been steep.

Ingram has career averages of 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He was named an All-Star and the league’s most improved player in 2020. But due to injuries, he’s only played in more than 64 games a season once during eight NBA seasons.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star shooting guard, coming off a five-year, $189.9 million deal with the Warriors.

He wants at least a three-year contract. That could be a tough sell for a 34-year-old, who lost his starting spot late in the season and is two years removed from knee and Achilles tendon injuries.

Motivated to prove he’s still impactful, the four-time NBA champion could be in line for a comeback season. His ability to hit shots makes him the type of player the Sixers could use for the right price.

The Bulls offered DeRozan a two-year contract up to $40 million per season. The 15-year veteran wants a longer-term deal. There’s an increased likelihood that he leaves Chicago via a sign-and-trade or as an unrestricted free agent. The Sixers would probably have to give the 34-year-old at least a three-year deal.

However, DeRozan is coming off a season where he averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. The six-time All-Star finished second in voting for the NBA’s clutch player of the year.

The Bulls have wanted to move LaVine for a while. However, the Sixers haven’t been interested. The two-time All-Star guard played in just 25 games last season because of a pair of injuries in his right foot. He’s a ball-dominant player with three seasons left on a five-year, $215.1 million deal he signed on July 7, 2022.

The optimism surrounding the Sixers’ free agency vanished when it seemed like they were out on George sweepstakes. Some folks were having reservations about Morey’s ability to lure top-notch free agents.

Fans became upset with the Sixers’ inability to make blockbuster moves for A-list players before February’s trade deadline like the Knicks and Indiana Pacers did. The Knicks acquired Anunoby on Dec. 30, while the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam on Jan. 17.

Like Anunoby, Siakam has since agreed to a maximum-salary contract to remain with his new team.

The Sixers did get valuable assets in return for shipping James Harden to the Clippers on Nov. 1. They received expiring contracts and draft capital to help with trades and to keep their cap space intact this summer.

To lesser extent, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a role-playing free-agent candidate who could help the Sixers. However, the Magic, Bulls and Dallas Mavericks will also go after the two-time NBA champion. The Nuggets reportedly declined to do a sign-and-trade with the Mavs for the shooting guard.

Bulls center and former Sixer Andre Drummond could be a free-agent target for Philly. The Sixers would also like to re-sign Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry in free agency.

They’re also expected to re-sign Maxey, a restricted free agent, with a maximum salary up to five years, $204.5 million.

But the Sixers now have a great shot to put their cap space to perfect use.

The Sixers would have an All-Star guard in Maxey, an All-Star wing in George, and an All-Star center in Embiid. Their chances of closing the gap on the Celtics would overwhelmingly improve.

George, 34, is coming off his 14th season. In addition to being a nine-time All-Star, he is a six-time All-NBA selection and a four-time All-Defensive pick.

He averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals this season. He shot a career-best 41.3% on three-pointers.

We’ll see what George decides, perhaps as early as Sunday evening.