Sixers got a new court design for the NBA’s in-season tourney. Here’s a refresher.

The NBA unveiled Tuesday the official courts teams will play on during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

The 76ers’ home court is red with a 16-foot wide blue “runway” from lane-to-lane that runs the length of the court. The court also has a larger-than-life NBA Cup at center court along with NBA Cup silhouettes in the lanes. This was done to prominently display the new trophy that will be awarded to the champions.

The Sixers are in the Eastern Conference’s East Group 1 along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

“I think it will be good,” Joel Embiid said of competing for the NBA Cup. “We think we got used to the Larry O’Brien [NBA championship] being the main trophy that everybody wants. So it’s going to take a little adjusting to kind of figuring out that something else is also important, maybe as the main trophy.

“But it’s always been about the Larry O’Brien. But then again, it’s another chance to compete. It’s all about winning every single game.”

When will the NBA tournament be played?

The games will be played beginning Friday and run every Tuesday and Friday through Nov. 28 on what will be called Tournament Nights.

The quarterfinals will be played in market on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 before the tourney heads to Las Vegas for the final four. The teams that advance to the knockout round will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup, the In-Season Tournament trophy.

The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the championship game is set for two days later.

The Sixers’ first tourney game will be against the Pistons on Nov.10 at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll entertain the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 14 before traveling to State Farm Arena on Nov.17 to face the Hawks. The Sixers will conclude the group stage of the tourney with a Nov. 21 home game against the Cavs.

What do teams win?

The championship winners will receive $500,000 each. Players on the second-place team will receive $200,000. Players on the losing teams in the semifinals will make $100,000, while quarterfinal losers will make $50,000.

“I’m not really too focused on the In-Season Tournament,” Embiid said. “I’m just more focused about winning every single game. Wherever that takes us based on that cup, then I guess you got a chance to compete for more and win.”

How is it structured?

The 67 combined games through both stages will count in the regular-season standings except for the final. All the teams will still play 82 regular-season games, which includes the group play and knockout rounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets will comprise East Group B. Meanwhile, East Group C will consist of the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic.

In the Western Conference, West Group A will be the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers. West Group B will consist of the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. And West Group C will be the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.

“Personally, I love it,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said of the In-Season Tournament. “I’ve been through it a lot of years over there [coaching in Belgium and England]. It’s a part of every season over there. And it was interesting. Obviously, it comes from soccer, futbol over there....

“So I love it from that standpoint. The other standpoint is you are getting down to one-game knockouts at this level will be amazing to watch, once it gets to that point.”

The coach believes it may take a minute for NBA players to buy into it.