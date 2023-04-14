Top 10 playoff moments of the Joel Embiid era, including Ben Simmons’ infamous pass

Reputations are built in the regular season, but legacies are cemented in the playoffs. As great as Joel Embiid has been, the 76ers have yet to get past the second round of the postseason during his tenure.

Not saying it’s the big man’s fault the Sixers haven’t reached the NBA’s conference finals, it takes a team to get through the playoff grind. But there have been a number of significant moments for him and the team in Embiid’s five playoff appearances. Here are 10 of the most notable.

10. The first game

Embiid had to wait until Game 3 of the 2018 first-round series against Miami to make his playoff debut. He posted 23 points in 30 minutes despite a fractured orbital bone and even went through three protective masks because things were so physical. One of them was damaged when Miami’s Justise Winslow stepped on it on purpose. “Little did they know I have about 50 of them,” Embiid growled afterward. “It’s going to take much more than that to get me out of this series. I’m going to be a nightmare for them.”

Did you know? The Sixers starting lineup in Joel Embiid’s first career playoff game included Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, J.J. Redick and Robert Covington.

9. Trust it

After taking care of Miami, the Sixers couldn’t compete with Boston and lost in five games. Still, a step was taken as Philadelphia ended a five-year playoff drought. “‘The ‘Process’ is never going to end,” Embiid said. Well, at least not until he’s holding the Larry OB trophy.

8. Net gains

The Sixers set a franchise record for points in a postseason game by routing Brooklyn 145-123 in 2019. Ben Simmons, two nights after complaining about fans booing, had a triple-double, and Embiid had 23. Together with Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, the Sixers felt they had enough star power to compete for an NBA championship. Not so fast, sneaker breath.

7. Sweepy time

The Sixers were swept for the first time in 21 years when Boston dismissed them in the 2020 first round. Philadelphia had very little energy in the series, which was played in Florida because of the pandemic. Afterward, a dejected Embiid said he wanted to finish his career in Philly, but wasn’t sure what changes were coming. Coach Brett Brown was fired the day after the sweep.

6. The T.J. game

Reserve guard T.J. McConnell, who had never scored in double-figures in the postseason, erupted for 19 points as the Sixers avoided a sweep by the Celtics in the 2018 conference semifinals. The highlight for Embiid (15 points) was a scrap he had with Boston guard Terry Rozier. “He tried to punch me twice,” Embiid quipped. “Too bad he’s so short that he couldn’t get to my face.” The Celts finished off the Sixers two days later.

5. He can’t miss

Embiid made 14 of 18 field-goal attempts and had 36 points in 28 minutes of work in a 2021 first-round game at Washington. “He’s definitely a handful,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

4. 0-for heaven’s sakes

Embiid, trying to play through severe knee pain, shot 0-for-12 in the second half and 4-for-20 for the game as the Sixers missed an opportunity to grab a 3-1 series lead against Atlanta in 2021. “I’m just trying to do the best I can,” Embiid said after the Sixers squandered an 18-point lead. It would prove to be a critical loss.

3. This was worse

Two nights later, the Sixers blew a 26-point lead as Atlanta took the series lead. Embiid (39 points) and Seth Curry (36) were the only Sixers to score field goals in the second half.

2. The Kawhi game

Embiid wasn’t the only one in tears after Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard’s epic winning shot in Game 7 of the 2019 second-round series. It was the first buzzer-beater in NBA history to decide a Game 7, and while there are sure to be others in the coming years, it is unlikely that the game-winning shot will bounce on the rim four times again before going in. Embiid had 21 points that night on just 6-for-18 shooting. Leonard had 41, but needed 39 shots to get there (making 16).

1. OMG Ben, whaddaya doin’?

As we said, legacies get cemented in the playoffs, which is exactly what happened to Ben Simmons in the late stages of Game 7 of the 2021 conference semis against Atlanta. Rather than convert an easy dunk, Simmons awkwardly passed the ball to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled trying to attempt a much more difficult shot. Embiid, playing with torn cartilage in his right knee, averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds during the series, but also had a late turnover in Game 7. “I gave everything I had,” said Embiid. Simmons never played for the Sixers again.