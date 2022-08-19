The 76ers released their schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, and a few obvious themes emerged. It was clear that Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Sixers are in the NBA’s good graces and will be treated as one of its top commodities. Also on display was the league’s effort to pit the Sixers against the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks in high-profile Eastern Conference matchups.

Look deeper and other patterns are laid bare, with the Sixers’ season set to feature a soft opening, a gauntlet in March and April, and more two-game series to lessen the blow.

» READ MORE: Sixers back on short list of NBA commodities as schedule bets big on Joel Embiid, James Harden

Winter is coming

This phrase “Winter is coming” was never painted as a positive in HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones, but for the Sixers this will actually be a good thing. The season begins with the obvious marquee matchups against the Celtics, Bucks, and Nets in October and November, but that quickly shifts into what appears to be a winter rooted in the soft life.

Starting with December, the Sixers play against a long list of teams that missed the postseason last year, including the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks. That extends into January, which is especially kind. The schedule largely is comprised of contests against the Pistons, Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Indiana Pacers.

What does this mean for the Sixers? Assuming they enter the season fully healthy and of the same accord — Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey will have had more time to jell — the Sixers should be able to get off to a head start in the East and sit in a great space entering the All-Star break.

March madness

What’s the primary impetus for the Sixers to handle business in the first half of their season? March. The month is an absolute gauntlet. That starts with the fact that 12 of their 17 games in the month are on the road, with a five-game trip on deck in the first week. Included in that span are contests against the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves.

That is further complicated by a stretch that starts on March 20 and continues through the end of the regular season, with the Sixers playing the surefire playoff teams in 12 straight contests. This is a loaded run that includes East rivals in the Chicago Bulls (back-to-back), Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Celtics, Nets, and Heat.

» READ MORE: Traitors return: Ben Simmons, Carson Wentz return to Philadelphia 8 days apart to face 76ers, Eagles

Insane, right? And that’s not even the toughest part. As is often the case, the West Coast trip is where things get scary. The Sixers also face off against Golden State, Phoenix, Denver, and Dallas ... in six days.

These Sixers have their work cut out for them in the stretch run.

More two-game series

Luckily for the Sixers, they do have one aspect of the schedule to soften the blow that is the second half of their season. The NBA has made a concerted effort to limit travel and back-to-back games for teams throughout the 82-game season.

For the Sixers, that means eight two-game series this season after only having two last year. Three of those series — two of which are against the lowly Magic — will be played in the same arena with a day between games. The others are home-and-away series that level the playing field for each franchise. The NBA’s decision to embrace the baseball model should offer some solace for the Sixers.