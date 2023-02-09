From Kevin Durant to Josh Hart: How NBA trade deadline moves indirectly impact the Sixers’ path

This NBA trade deadline was far more frenzied than initially anticipated.

Not necessarily because the 76ers, whose only move was trading perimeter defensive stopper Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and acquiring Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets as part of a three-team deal. But a flurry of league-wide moves — including multiple blockbusters — could shift the title chase.

It began with the abrupt disintegration of the Brooklyn Nets’ short-lived super team. One year after trading James Harden to the Sixers for Ben Simmons, the Nets dealt Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Then, in a middle-of-the-night stunner as Wednesday turned into Thursday, the Nets sent MVP contender Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

Another bevy of moves arrived just before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, involving players such as John Wall and Patrick Beverley; to former Sixers Danny Green and Josh Richardson; to past and present potential Sixers trade targets Eric Gordon and Mo Bamba.

The bulk of the action occurred in the Western Conference, tilting at least a portion of the league’s balance of power back in that direction. Some East teams with attractive assets, such as the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls, largely stood pat.

Yet there were notable moves that could indirectly impact the Sixers’ path for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. Here is a breakdown:

Nets blow it up

This dramatic Nets saga is over — about a month after they had weathered Irving’s suspension for posting an anti-Semitic film on his social media to become the NBA’s hottest team.

Brooklyn received some intriguing talent in both massive trades. Former Villanova star Mikal Bridges is an ironman with defensive-player-of-the-year potential, while Dorian Finney-Smith is also a standout defender. Cam Johnson is a terrific outside shooter. Spencer Dinwiddie previously blossomed with the Nets. And the draft capital the Nets acquired will allow them to rebuild.

For now, though, the Nets are expected to slip from fourth in the East standings — and could be a potential first-round opponent for the Sixers. Though a playoff series against Simmons would still be spicy, the overall sizzle dissipated significantly with the departure of Irving and Durant.

Bucks (finally) get Jae Crowder

Crowder was technically part of the Durant trade from the Suns, but was quickly rerouted to the Milwaukee Bucks. This was the most likely landing spot for Crowder, who recently spoke to the Bucks after sitting out the whole season following a falling out with Phoenix.

Milwaukee hopes Crowder can have a similar impact as current Sixer P.J. Tucker, their trade-deadline acquisition from the Houston Rockets in 2021. Tucker’s defense, toughness and intangibles — which complemented two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and fellow stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — helped push the Bucks to a championship.

Though the Bucks have muddled through portions of their season, that move signifies they are beefing up for the stretch run. And they still enter Thursday in second place in the Eastern Conference at 36-17. If the season ended now, Milwaukee would be a vaunted second-round opponent for the Sixers.

Celtics add frontcourt depth

Boston’s depth was on display Wednesday night, when it topped the Sixers despite playing without reigning defensive player of the year Marcus Smart, interior forces Robert Williams and Al Horford and, for the second half, injured All-Star Jaylen Brown.

On Thursday, the Celtics further bolstered their frontcourt by adding Mike Muscala, a reliable shooter who has playoff experience with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston remains the title favorite and, under current circumstances, would be extremely tough for the Sixers to beat in a seven-game series.

Knicks land Josh Hart

A few hours before the Durant fireworks, the Knicks acquired Josh Hart from the Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish.

Hart’s strengths — defense, tenacity, rebounding for his size — perfectly fit coach Tom Thibodeau’s style. He will also reunite with fellow former Villanova star Jalen Brunson, who signed with New York during the summer.

The Knicks hope Hart’s addition can help lift them out of the play-in, entering Thursday a half-game back of the sixth-place Miami Heat. That also puts New York in contention to be the Sixers’ first-round matchup.

Fringe teams largely stand pat

The Heat, Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers all kept their rosters intact. The Raptors mostly did, too, bringing back Jakob Poeltl as a true center in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs instead of moving some combination of O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and/or Pascal Siakam to contenders searching for a final boost.

The Heat, Bulls and Raptors are in play-in territory, while the Cavaliers have a chance to snag homecourt advantage if the Nets slide.