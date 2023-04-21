Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is certainly one of us. Last week, the TNT NBA analyst was complaining about brutally-late start times during the NBA playoffs. Last night, he was trashing the refs.

During the Sixers’ surprisingly-exciting 102-97 win against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, Sixers guard James Harden was ejected on a Flagrant foul 2 after making contact with Royce O’Neale in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Officials said Harden made contact “directly to the groin,” which the Sixers star denied following the game.

The move came after Embiid also flirted with being ejected after kicking up at the groin of Nets center Nic Claxton, who received a technical foul for stepping over the Sixers’ star. The officials decided to slap Embiid with a Flagrant 1, allowing him to remain in the game.

Barkley thought the officials got it backward, that Embiid should have been ejected and Harden allowed to remain in the game.

“You can’t hit him in the groin, you got to kick him in the groin. Then you won’t get caught,” Barkley said. “If you kick him, you can get away with it … So kids at home, do not hit guys in their junk. Kick them in the junk.”

“I just don’t understand the officiating on those two calls. One’s accidental, one’s intentional,” Barkley said. “James’ was an accident … I don’t know how you can call that a Flagrant 2.”

Barkley’s fellow TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith also thought it was wrong for the officials to eject Harden.

“In this era of basketball, every guard flails with that offhand to either hook or get a better positioning on their dribble,” Shaq said. “He didn’t do it on purpose, but he’s been flailing that offhand for years to get the contact.”

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn sided with Barkley following the game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before, for a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or toward, and for him to continue to play,” Vaughn said. “I’ve never seen that before. In a game and a guy continues to be able to play. Intentional.”

Despite Harden’s ejection, the Sixers took at 3-0 lead in the series over the Nets. They go for the sweep Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the game once again airing nationally on TNT.

NBC Sports Philadelphia had fun with their captions

NBC Sports Philadelphia also aired the Sixers’ Game 3 win, and following the game producers decided to have some fun with their chyrons.

During a postgame interview with Tyrese Maxey, who scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the game, the bottom of the caption read “flat-out winner.”

It’s not the first time NBC Sports Philadelphia has given Sixers players some extra credit.

Last month, after Joel Embiid sunk a game-winning jumper against the Portland Trail Blazers with just one second left on the clock, producers included in their caption, “MVP voters, take note.” And after Embiid scored the final 11 points against the Atlanta Hawks in the team’s November win, the chyron read, “There’s a reason the crowd chants M-V-P.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia only has the TV rights for the first round of the playoffs. After that, every game will air on either ESPN or TNT. The network has at least one more Sixers playoff game — Game 4 on Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn, with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call.

Quick hits

Former Flyers enforcer and fighter Ryan Cote is the star of a new ESPN E60 episode that examines the use of “magic mushrooms” in mental health treatment for athletes. The episode, appropriately titled “Peace of Mind,” features Cote hailing the benefits of psychedelic therapy in helping him combat mental health struggles. The episode debuts on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, and will be available to stream on ESPN+