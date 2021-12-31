NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when he scored 30 or more points in the seventh consecutive road game. The Sixers center finished with a game-high 34 points to go with three steals and one block. Sixteen of Embiid’s points came in the first quarter.

Worst performance: Shake Milton gets this in his first game back after being sidelined with COVID-19. You kind of feel sorry to give this award to someone who missed the past four games. However, Milton failing to score a point while missing all six of his shot attempts is hard to overlook.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Matisse Thybulle even though Kevin Durant finished 33 points. But Thybulle made the 11-time All-Star and the other players he guarded work for their points. The Sixers small forward finished with three steals and two blocks. He also had a solid all-around game, scoring six points on 3-for-5 shooting.

Best statistic: Sixers were hot from three-point land. They made 13 of 32 three-pointers for 40.6%. Tyrese Maxey shot 5-for-8. Embiid was 3-for-5, while Georges Niang finished 3-for-6.

Worst statistic: The Nets kept turning the ball over. They committed 18 turnovers, with James Harden finishing with a game-worst six. Durant had four.

Best statline: This goes to Harden’s triple-double. The Brooklyn guard finished with 33 points and game highs of 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season.

Best achievement: This goes to Sixers acting coach Dan Burke for getting the victory. The assistant coach filled in for Doc Rivers, who tested positive for the coronavirus and is in protocols. Burke improved to 1-2 as an acting head coach. The other two times came with the Indiana Pacers. He coached against the Golden State Warriors (2018-19 season) and the Charlotte Hornets (2017-18).

Best of the best: Embiid reached another milestone. He became the first Sixers player since Wilt Chamberlain during the 1967-68 season to average at least 36 points and 10 rebounds during seven road games.