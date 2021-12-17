NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

Best performance: Kevin Durant was the easy choice on this night. The Nets forward finished with a game-high 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block. Durant showed why he’s the league’s best player by doing whatever he wanted to against the Sixers. Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: Tobias Harris couldn’t avoid getting this one. The power forward had arguably one of his worst performances as a Sixer. He made 3 of 17 shots (17.6%) en route to finishing with 11 points. It was his worst shooting performance of the season. Harris was also a game-worst minus 17.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled to make shots in the first half. They made only 16 of 46 (34.8%) shots, including 5-for-18 (27.8%) on three-pointers.

Best statistic: The Nets were close to perfect from the free throw line. They made 15 of 16 (93.8%).

Worst of the worst: Like on Wednesday, the Sixers should be embarrassed by this loss. They faced a team team with only nine available players due to Kyrie Irving being ineligible to play, Joe Harris having surgery on his left ankle and seven players being in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Worst reality: This loss dropped the Sixers to 0-6 in the Atlantic Division. They’re 0-2 against Brooklyn. The Sixers are 0-2 against the New York Knicks. And they’re 0-1 against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.