Sixers takeaways: A much-needed easy opponent, another untimely injury, and more from victory over Nets

The struggling Brooklyn Nets served as the 76ers’ “get right” team.

The Sixers showed why they are the top shot blocking team in the NBA.

Yet, they can’t seem to get it right regarding injuries, as Andre Drummond suffered a game-ending right knee sprain.

Those things stood out in their 115-103 NBA Cup victory over the Nets on Friday at the Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Effect

It appears the Nets (3-15, 1-3 East Group B) bring out the best in the Sixers (10-8, 1-3), who needed a pick-me-up following Tuesday’s 144-103 home loss to the Orlando Magic.

The victory also helped them avoid a season-long three-game losing streak.

This isn’t the first time the Sixers have recorded a blowout victory over Brooklyn after a loss. They defeated the Nets 129-105 in Brooklyn on Nov. 2, after losing 109-108 at home to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 31.

The Nets ranked last in the league in scoring (109.2 points per game), rebounding (39.4), and defensive rating (122.7), 29th in defensive three-point percentage (.389), and 28th in field-goal percentage (.440), and defensive field-goal percentage (.502) entering Friday’s game.

In addition, the Nets are winless at home and faced the Sixers without leading scorers Michael Porter Jr. (24.2 points) and Cam Thomas (21.4).

The Sixers took advantage and had one of their most balanced attacks of the season.

Tyrese Maxey flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Jared McCain had his best game of the season, posting 20 points and a career-high five steals. Quentin Grimes added 19 points and nine assists. Paul George finished with 14 points and two steals in 21 minutes, 21 seconds after missing Tuesday’s game with a sprained right ankle.

Adem Bona had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting, which was highlighted by his first career three-pointer, after missing the previous five games with a sprained right ankle. The reserve center also had six rebounds and a game-high three blocks. And Dominick Barlow (10 points, 10 rebounds) was the other double-digit scorer.

Kyle Lowry, in his 20th season, even made his second appearance of the season. Both ironically came against the Nets. This time, the reserve point guard entered the game at the start of the second quarter and played 11:10.

The Nets have the league’s fourth-worst record. It’s hard to put a lot of stock into this victory, other than it serving as a confidence boost for individual players like McCain (right thumb surgery/left knee surgery) and Bona returning from injuries.

Another injury

Yet, all wasn’t good for the Sixers, who earlier in the day felt good about Bona and George returning from injuries.

Bona’s return was supposed help take pressure off Drummond. The 32-year-old had been the lone legitimate center in the past five games with Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and Bona both sidelined.

However, Drummond sprained his knee while landing underneath the Nets’ basket with 6:52 left in the half. HoopsHype is reporting that Drummond hyperextended his knee on the play.

Drummond ended up sitting on the court in pain. He had to be helped off the floor and needed a wheelchair to get into the locker room.

His injury forced the Sixers to insert seldom-used rookie Johni Broome in the second quarter after Bona picked up his third foul. Drummond’s injury is a tough break for him and the Sixers.

He left the game with seven points, four rebounds, and one assist to go with one block in 10:31. Drummond is also averaging 8.2 points and 10.3 rebounds in his 14th NBA season. He is averaging the most rebounds in a season since his 24-game stint with the Nets (10.3 rebounds) in 2022 after the Sixers traded him in Feb. 2022.

Meanwhile, Embiid missed his ninth consecutive game on Friday because of knee injuries. He missed the last eight as the team manages the soreness in his right knee. He also missed the Sixers’ 111-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 9 because he doesn’t play on back-to-back nights to rest his left knee.

Two other starters, Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) and VJ Edgecombe (left calf strain), and reserve forward Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) are also sidelined.

Friday was the sixth straight game that Oubre has missed, and the third for Edgecombe. Watford suffered his injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Magic.

Elite shot blocking

The Sixers blocked seven shots after coming into Friday’s game with the league-leading 6.4 blocks per game. They are third in total blocks (116) behind Detroit Pistons (117) and the Dallas Mavericks (120). And it didn’t take long for them to showcase their rim protection against the Nets.

Drummond blocked Egor Dёmin’s seven-foot jumper 52 seconds into the game. He also altered several shots before being subbed out by Bona with 2:37 left in the quarter.

Not to be outdone, Bona blocked two shots in the second quarter. He recorded his third block early in the third quarter. Jabari Walker, Barlow, and Maxey had the other blocks.