Sixers vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid’s void leads to lousy first quarters, Zion Williamson always dominates Philly

NEW ORLEANS – The 76ers still can’t stop Zion Williamson.

They need to keep better composure. And the Sixers must find a way to be competitive without Joel Embiid.

Those three things stood out in Wednesday’s 124-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Zion is him

Williamson is him when it comes to the Sixers.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He shot 11 of 12 from the field and made 11 of 12 foul shots in 33 minutes, 15 seconds.

Some may argue that his domination was only made possible by Embiid missing the game with an illness.

However, finishing with 33 points and eight rebounds against the Sixers is normal for the fourth-year veteran. He’s averaging 33.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in four career games against Philly.

Losing composure

Nick Nurse received a technical foul 20 seconds into the fourth quarter for saying something to an official while arguing a call.

It was actually surprising that the Sixers coach didn’t get one sooner. He and the Sixers were visibly frustrated with the officiating. They had a right to be displeased, as the officiating was questionable from the start.

But the Sixers can’t lose their cool. Robert Covington also received a technical while talking to courtside fans. The official appeared to take exception to what he said.

On this night, several Sixers extended their arms out of frustration after a call by the officials didn’t go their way.

Poor starts

Embiid missed two games this season. And the Sixers lost both of the games because of poor first-quarter defensive execution.

The Pelicans shot 77.8% in the first quarter.

Embiid was sidelined with left hip soreness in the Sixers’ 112-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 22. The Timberwolves made 60% of their first-quarter shots.

In that game, the Sixers made things competitive in the second quarter before suffering a double-digit setback

» READ MORE: Breaking down Joel Embiid’s season-high 11 assists against the Lakers, and what they say about the Sixers’ offense

On Wednesday, they outscored the Pelicans, 90-85, over the last three quarters.

“Beginning of the first quarter, [Nurse] said, ‘We didn’t follow what the defensive game plans ... and, because of that, we dug ourselves a hole,’” Tyrese Maxey said. “But then, once we started following game plans in the second quarter, we were pretty good. I don’t know if we won [from] there on out, but we lost the second quarter by five, it was probably close in the third, and we for sure won the fourth. You have to stick to the game plan, go out there, and be aggressive from the tip.”

The Sixers can’t keep trying to dig themselves out of big holes without Embiid.