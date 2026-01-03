Sixers takeaways: Legitimate contenders, VJ Edgecombe is the gift that keeps giving, and more from victory over Knicks

The 76ers are bona fide NBA Eastern Conference contenders.

VJ Edgecombe has Daryl Morey looking like a genius for drafting him over Ace Bailey. And Tyrese Maxey’s impact on the defensive end doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

Advertisement

Those things stood out in Saturday’s 130-119 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Legitimate contenders

For most of the season, the Sixers (19-14) have been an enigma.

Bombarded with injuries and illness, they have yet to play with a full roster. And their Big Three of Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George were winless in their first four games together. But the belief was that once they got into rhythm, they would become a legitimate contender.

Well, things are starting to shape up for them.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid says he’s feeling more like himself

The Sixers are riding a three-game winning streak with Maxey, Embiid, and George playing in all those games. Saturday’s victory also marked the second time in as many meetings that they’ve defeated the second-place Knicks (23-12) this season.

Their first victory was a 116-107 decision at MSG on Dec. 19. The Sixers have won two of their meetings against the third-place Boston Celtics. And the team is only expected to get better once small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee ligament) and reserve power forward Trendon Watford (strained adductor muscle in his left thigh) return.

While they remain in fifth place in the standings, the Sixers are three games behind the Knicks with 49 games remaining.

Maxey finished with a game-high 36 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. The All-NBA caliber point guard scored 20 of his points after the halftime intermission.

And the Sixers had a balanced attack for the third consecutive game. Embiid (26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Edgecombe (26 points, four assists, two blocks, two steals), George (15 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks), and Quentin Grimes (10 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks) were the other double-digit scorers.

The Sixers blocked 10 shots, and out-rebounded the Knicks, 47-44, with 17 of 36 three-pointers made. If Embiid and George can remain healthy, the Sixers will be a problem for the East’s contending teams.

“I think that only thing that’s missing in these first stretch of games is just some consistency and having the same guys out on the floor,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I think you can see some things growing. There was probably about 40 plus minutes making the absolute right decision on offense. ...

“Having the same guys out there has been an issue this year, as well. Hopefully, we can smooth that out a little bit and build and get a few wrinkles in, counters, and you get to add defensive schemes all that kind of stuff if you keep the same guys out there.”

The perfect selection

After the Sixers were awarded the third pick in June’s NBA draft, Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, was determined to add a young standout who could add roster flexibility and co-star with Maxey to take pressure off Embiid and George, who are overcoming injuries.

Edgecombe and Ace Bailey were the main options.

Once the Sixers were awarded the third pick in June’s NBA draft, there was a significant debate regarding whom the team should draft.

Some believed the Sixers had to select Ace Bailey out of Rutgers. The small forward eventually could replace George, who was coming off one of his worst NBA seasons. Additionally, the thought was that Bailey, who had the most significant upside, could be a star down the road.

Meanwhile, Edgecombe was a highlight waiting to happen at Baylor.

» READ MORE: VJ Edgecombe’s short career is full of milestones. The Sixers think there are more to come.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pounder was known for his scoring ability – especially in transition and at the rim. The Bahamian also possessed solid playmaking skills and defensive instincts. But the belief was that an inability to dribble or make three-pointers would make selecting him a gamble.

But Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations, still selected him despite the concerns. Outside of drafting Maxey, that might have been the best decision during his Sixers tenure.

Edgecombe torched the Knicks (23-12), scoring his 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting – including making 4 of 9 three-pointers. The 20-year-old scored 18 of his points in the first half while making 7 of 10 shots, highlighted by going 4-for-6 on three-pointers.

This performance comes after Edgecombe made a combined 8-for-16 three-pointers in the last two games. In one of those contests, the 20-year-old scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter and scored the game-winning three-pointer to give the Sixers a 139-136 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

And who can forget the 34 points he scored against the Boston Celtics in the season-opening victory?

It was the third-highest scoring debut in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 43 points on Oct. 24, 1959, and Frank Selvy’s 35 on Nov. 30, 1954.

All these accomplishments are reasons why Edgecombe’s selection has Morey and the Sixers looking like geniuses.

“He’s been awesome,” Nurse said of Edgecombe. “I think just, again, the composure. I think that he has it just so steady out there. He plays like a 10-year vet with his composure. He just kind of keeps making plays. He does a little bit of everything, which is great.”

Maxey’s defensive prowess

Maxey scored at least 30 points for the 17th time this season. The sixth-year veteran is third in the league in scoring at 31 points per game. He’s also ninth in assists at 7.1 per game. But the league MVP candidate is also excelling on defense.

Maxey is fourth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game. He also blocked 28 shots this season, which is five off his high for a season.

His ability to track down players, get swats and knack for getting in passing lanes have been a significant bonus for the Sixers this season.

One can argue that he’s been one of the league’s most well-rounded players this season. For that, he’s deserving of being voted an All-Star starter and garnering All-NBA honors.

“He’s been much better this year,” Nurse said of Maxey’s defense. “I think the whole way. I think you’d agree that he’s into the ball, he’s over screens, getting his share of pick-sixes, getting his share of turnovers. So he’s been really alerted on that end of the floor, I think all season. He just keeps getting better.”