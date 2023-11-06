Sixers’ Nic Batum was dealing with a family situation: ‘Sometimes stuff is bigger than basketball’

Nic Batum quashed the rumors on Monday.

The 76ers forward was away from the team to deal with a family matter. His absence had nothing to do with the disappointment of being traded to Philadelphia or thoughts of retirement, as had been reported.

“I have a very bad situation family-wise to handle,” Batum said. “So I had to step away. I saw the [report that] the team didn’t know about [his absence]. Nah. I was in constant communication with the team, with Coach [Nick Nurse], with [president] Daryl [Morey], with [general manager] Elton [Brand], with everybody. They gave me the permission to go.”

The absence was “planned before I [took] the plane last Tuesday,” Batum added. “I mean, something’s going on, like, I’ve got to take care of. The team knew.”

Batum, 34, arrived in Philadelphia from Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, and KJ Martin. The four players took physical assessments, met the Sixers, and watched practice after being acquired from the Clippers in the three-team trade that sent James Harden and P.J. Tucker to L.A.

However, Batum left the team, missing Thursday and Saturday’s games before returning Sunday. He participated in Monday morning’s shootaround and is active for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I don’t consider retirement,” Batum said. “I don’t know where that [report came] from. ... But nah, I’m here. I’m OK to be here. I’m happy to be here.

“I’m not retiring or anything. I just had to take care of something. Sometimes stuff is bigger than basketball. So I have to get away and take care of it first.”

Batum averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 1.3 blocks, and 18 minutes in three games with the Clippers this season. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder is in his 16th season.

Batum served as a solid defender with the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Clippers. Now that he’s back, Batum is trying to pick up things quickly. He, Covington, Morris, Martin, and Jaden Springer stayed after practice to go over the team’s plays.

“It’s not easy when you been through a whole training camp, and you have to learn a new system in 24 hours,” he said. “So I know it’s going to take me a couple of practices, maybe a couple of games to get the system, get to know the new guys. … I’m going to try to get it quickly.”