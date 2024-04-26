Nick Nurse impressed with Joel Embiid’s resilience as he battles Bell’s palsy and knee problems

Nick Nurse’s job as 76ers head coach involves more than developing a game plan for the New York Knicks.

With Joel Embiid recently diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, Nurse checks in with the Sixers’ franchise player almost every day. His calls partly are to make sure Embiid is available to play and practice. At the same time, Nurse checks in on the reigning MVP to see how he’s coping personally.

“I just was always wondering where he was and, obviously, you know it’s affecting him,” Nurse said during Friday’s media availability. “But not to the point where he can’t see and he can’t play, right? That’s where I’m always at. There’s a lot of other people working to see where they’re at, and they gotta get the information for me.

“He’s obviously dealing with a lot. But he obviously playing through it.”

The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center, who’s also hampered with a banged up left knee, scored a playoff career-high 50 points on 13-for-19 shooting to lead the Sixers to a 125-114 Game 3 victory. Game 4 of the first-round series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid is averaging 37.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in three playoff games.

While his numbers have not dipped, Embiid has been receiving treatment for Bell’s palsy for the past week. The seven-time All-Star also has a surgically repaired knee that has made him slow to react on defense and struggle to rebound like he normally does.

Yet he willed the Sixers to victory on Thursday night.

Asked if he’s impressed with what Embiid has accomplished under the circumstances, Nurse responded: “Absolutely! Absolutely. Yeah.”

But Embiid has spoken openly about dealing with the mental challenges and depression that came with his April 2 return following two months out with a torn meniscus in his left knee. On top of that, he now has to cope with illness. Embiid has received ample support from his teammates during this tough time.

“What I’ve noticed he’s doing a really good job of … you need other people,” Nurse said. “You need to really get in your group, get in with your guys, get in with your coaching staff. I just think he’s been really in. He’s leading, he’s helping, he’s listening, he’s suggesting. When we’re calling stuff that is going away from him, he’s all on board — all kinds of stuff like that. So I think that’s the main thing.

“You need your team. You need your teammates; you need your family. You need people close to you to help you through this stuff, and I think he’s doing a good job of that.”