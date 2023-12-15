Sixers rotations coming into better focus with roster at full strength: ‘It seems so rare’

The 76ers are finally getting a true sense of who they are as a group.

With games every day and a healthy roster, Sixers coach Nick Nurse has gotten a better sense of how to utilize players.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It seems so rare to have this anymore, that you got everybody available. I probably worry more about finding enough minutes to keep guys sharp. Guys that I think have practiced well and played well, and their chances, there just isn’t a chance to play as many guys as you like to.

“But it’s nice, especially when you got your top 11. So you are really figure out what your rotations are looking like.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Daryl Morey receives contract extension that keeps him with Sixers through 2027-28 season

The Sixers have had the same rotation in the first four games since Kelly Oubre Jr. returned from a fractured rib on Dec. 6.

Nicolaus Batum, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey make up the normal starting lineup. Oubre, Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris Sr. and Paul Reed came off the bench in the four games heading into Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center. Robert Covington and Mo Bamba saw action in three of those games.

Another milestone for Embiid

Embiid is the league’s first player to post at least 675 points, 200 rebounds and 125 assists through their first 20 games since Luka Dončić four seasons ago. Russell Westbrook (2016-17) and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson are the only other players in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

Embiid took 675 points, 229 rebounds and 127 assists into Friday’s games. He was first in the league in scoring at 33.8 points per game, fifth in rebounds (11.5), eighth in blocks (1.8) and 18th in assists (6.4).

He scored at least 30 points in his last nine games.

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: ‘Will they please trade Tobias Harris?’

Beverley’s start

Embiid isn’t the only Sixers player having a noteworthy start to the season.

Beverley has scored double-digit points three times in a reserve role. That’s already the most he has done in a season since 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The point guard had 12 points off the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 27 and the Washington Wizards on Dec. 11. Beverley had 11 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 29.

He averaged 4.8 points and 17.7 minutes through 23 games with one start.

» READ MORE: What preceded Patrick Beverley’s viral beer moment? The green light from Nick Nurse.