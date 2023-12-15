Kelly Oubre Jr. is back from fractured rib, and pleased by early returns: ‘I love doing what I do’

Kelly Oubre Jr. fired from the left wing during the second quarter Wednesday in Detroit, pointed, and smiled at the 76ers’ bench.

It was a departure from his usual three-pointer celebration of blowing a kiss to the crowd. Yet it still was an exuberant reaction from an exuberant player, a visual representation of Oubre’s brewing self-belief with his fourth consecutive made shot. That grew into a 17-point effort in the Sixers’ 129-111 rout of the Pistons, Oubre’s best performance since returning from a fractured rib a week ago and perhaps a broader sign that he is regaining his form from his impressive start before the injury.

“It’s a confidence level when you are tested in a game,” Oubre said. “When I hit that one, I was really happy. And [my teammates] always think that it’s going to go in when I shoot it, so I was really excited.”

That positive step for Oubre came a few hours after telling The Inquirer that he has not “been able to grade myself on both sides of the court yet” since reacclimating from an 11-game absence.

He acknowledged the challenges of fitting back into a group “in full rhythm,” with a 16-7 record and tied for third in the Eastern Conference standings entering Thursday. But he wanted to become more “mentally assertive” in committing to — and executing — shots and defensive assignments, as the athletic two-way jolt that makes him, as coach Nick Nurse describes, “a little different” than the other players in a deep wing group. Before the injury, Oubre had averaged 16.3 points over eight games while splitting time as a reserve and starter.

“I need to get my motor running in the games where we don’t have the energy,” Oubre told The Inquirer while sitting courtside before Wednesday’s shootaround.

Against the Pistons, Oubre elevated for a contested three-pointer that Nurse noted “comes in handy sometimes, when you’re searching a little bit for offense.” Oubre later flipped defense into offense with a steal and breakaway dunk. And he was more willing to maneuver around — and through — defenders on drives, after ditching his rib brace for the first time in a game.

“I’m going to give it a go,” Oubre told himself. “ … Psychologically, I’m good. I’m ready. I feel strong.”

Added Nurse: “I thought he was cutting. Thought he was confident. Thought he played physical with the ball.”

That was the result of a week of on-court progress. Oubre scored 12 points in his return game at the Washington Wizards last Wednesday, when Nurse said he was “worried” during Oubre’s first half stint before a second-half burst of what teammate Tyrese Maxey dubbed “K-9 stuff.” Oubre then played the stretch run of a home win against the Atlanta Hawks, saying he was most pleased with his defense while reiterating he wants that end of the floor to be his “bread and butter” while playing in Nurse’s aggressive system that thrives on generating steals and deflections.

In Monday’s thrashing of the Wizards, Oubre’s production dipped to seven points on 3-of-8 shooting. He also acknowledged he was initially “a little timid” while going against defenders who stiff-armed or bumped him inside.

“But every time I test it and it doesn’t hurt, I know that I can do it,” Oubre said Friday. “I unlock that in my head, and that’s kind of how this whole process has been. So I’ll continue to just ramp up and get more physical.”

While teammates put up shots before games, Oubre still goes through extra agility drills — such as shuffles and quick hops on one foot — with assistant strength and conditioning coach Emily Zaler. He stays for additional on-court work following practices, fulfilling a goal to do “something every single day to make sure I leave the day feeling better.”

And he has been a frequent film-watcher with personal trainer Drew Hanlen, who has been encouraging Oubre to play within the game’s flow and pick his spots to take high-percentage shots. After averaging more than 20 points per game last season with the Charlotte Hornets, Oubre recognizes the new experience playing alongside reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, whom Oubre called “the best scorer in our generation right now.”

“I have to find spots to be seen to be open,” Oubre said. “But if [Embiid is] making every shot, it’s just, like, ‘How else can I impact the game?’ That’s what I’m here for. I love the challenge and I love doing what I do.”

Oubre found an impact moment by running the floor during Wednesday’s fourth quarter, setting him up to receive a fastbreak pass from Embiid for a dunk.

Consider that another sign that Oubre is regaining his early-season form.

“I don’t think anything is stopping him from doing that,” Nurse said. “It’s just a matter of games clicking by.”