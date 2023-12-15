Sixers mailbag: ‘Will they please trade Tobias Harris?’

A lot has changed for the 76ers over the past seven months.

Doc Rivers has been fired as coach and replaced with Nick Nurse. James Harden is with the Los Angeles Clippers. Tyrese Maxey, who replaced him at point guard, is on the verge of becoming an NBA All-Star. And the Sixers (16-7) are arguably the league’s deepest team.

But Joel Embiid remains one of the hardest players to defend. He’ll have a chance to tie his franchise record of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points when the Sixers host the Detroit Pistons Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

» READ MORE: Despite early skepticism, Marcus Morris Sr. is proving to be a solid addition the Sixers should keep

Advertisement

We will get the answer late Friday. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Why do you think the league isn’t recognizing and celebrating the greatness of Embiid? — @MarSneakie

KP: Thanks for the question, Khalid. I think a lot of people aren’t hyping up Embiid’s lethal scoring because we’ve seen this before. Yes, the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is averaging a league-best 33.8 points per game. That’s not surprising, because he won the previous two scoring titles. He has scored at least 30 points in nine consecutive games, one behind his franchise record.

Embiid is also fifth in rebounding (11.5), eight in blocks (1.8) and 17th in assists (6.4). He’s having a phenomenal season. But as reigning MVP, Embiid is accustomed to having phenomenal regular seasons. The test for him is getting past the second round. He’ll receive his flowers once that happens.

Q: Will they please trade Tobias Harris? — @craig_dewell

KP: I see you are not a fan, Craig. I don’t see that happening at this moment because Harris would be hard to replace. Plus, the Sixers will need the power forward to play at a high level to win a championship. Harris has to score 15 to 20 points a game in the postseason.

So it’s hard to get rid of someone that important to the team’s success.

Q: Is this the best bench of the Embiid era? I don’t remember them being this deep. I count at least six on the bench that are capable of good NBA minutes. — @BirdsPhan228

KP: Thanks for the question, Dan. Yes, this is the best bench during Embiid’s tenure. The bench has toughness with Marcus Morris Sr. and Patrick Beverley. The bench also has versatility with Robert Covington being able to play the shooting guard, small forward and power forward positions. Nic Batum and Morris also play multiple positions. In the NBA, a coveted position is a good wing player, and the Sixers have several of them.

But getting back to their toughness, Beverley gives them something they haven’t had in the past. He’s a fearless agitator, who plays hard. Players tend to follow the lead of teammates like that.

The Sixers have 13 guys capable of contributing in the rotation.

Q: Are the Sixers presently built to be able to beat the Bucks and Celtics when the playoffs come? Or do they need another piece or two? — @wemissyadawk

KP: I appreciate the question, Reggie. The Sixers won’t be favored in a playoff series against those two teams. However, yes, they could beat them. Once you get to the playoffs, a lot of the deciding factors are matchups. You know, how do you match up against that team?

They could always add another piece. However, they have one of the top four players in the league in Embiid. His co-star is an emerging young player in Maxey. So it’s not like they need to add a significant piece.

» READ MORE: George McGinnis, NBA Hall of Famer and Sixers great, dies at 73