Joel Embiid’s pick-and-roll call a sign of growing collaboration between Sixers and new staff

The 76ers punished the Washington Wizards on Monday night with a heavy dose of the side pick-and-roll between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, igniting a 48-point performance for the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player and a career-high 11 assists (and zero turnovers) for the rising point guard.

Following the game, Embiid shared that he told coach Nick Nurse, “Don’t even call nothing anymore. Let’s just keep running it.”

“I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Nurse recalled after Tuesday’s practice. “So we did it.”

That is an example of the growing collaboration between Sixers players and the first-year coaching staff. Nurse said he has always aimed to empower players to have such dialogue, but acknowledged it takes time to establish the comfort required to speak up. Veteran forward Tobias Harris, though, described that dynamic as already “pretty open and transparent” six games into the regular season.

Added Nurse: “I enjoy, ‘What do you see? What should we do? What can we do better to help you?’ These guys are super high-level. They put a lot into the game. They’re intelligent. I just want us to be as good as we can be, and I think that takes everybody.

“Everybody’s concentration. Everybody’s ideas. Everybody’s thoughts. I’ve always tried to have that open type of conversation.”

Much-needed practice time

Since opening the regular season with consecutive road games, the Sixers have been in the midst of a five-game homestand spread over 12 days — concluding with Wednesday’s marquee showdown against the Boston Celtics.

That has offered plenty of time for practice, which has been particularly valuable after acquiring four new players in last week’s blockbuster James Harden trade. It’s also been a change from the approach of former coach Doc Rivers, who did not hold formal full-team sessions when there was only one day in between games. The Sixers have done so twice in the past week alone: on Friday and Tuesday.

“There’s still a lot to cover,” Nurse said. “We’ve learned about what more to cover probably after each and every game.”

The focuses on Tuesday, Nurse said, were to run “every counter to the defenses we’re seeing” so far during their 5-1 start. The coach added he was not thrilled about the Sixers’ defensive performance in their 146-128 win over the Wizards, but also believes it was a fast-paced “aberration.”

“I’m not going to trip about it,” Nurse said.

Overall, the Sixers entered Tuesday ranked fifth in the NBA in defensive efficiency (107. 3 points allowed per 100 possessions) and third in offensive efficiency (119.9 points per 100 possessions).

Pat Bev the coach?

Patrick Beverley apologized in advance for making Tuesday’s media session brief. The veteran guard needed to “coach” the scrimmage game played by non-rotation players, newcomers, and staff.

What exactly does that entail?

“I can’t give you all my answers,” said Beverley, who is averaging 2.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists through six games.

Either way, Beverley’s commitment to the role was an appropriate follow-up to his behavior during the Sixers’ public preseason scrimmage in Wilmington last month. That afternoon, the always-fiery Beverley pulled out a whiteboard and barked out commands while patrolling the sideline.

Does he envision coaching once he wraps up his playing career?

“I always said when I was done, I was going to be done,” Beverley said. “But I don’t know. I like the game too much, so we’ll see.”