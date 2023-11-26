Kelly Oubre Jr. participates in Sixers practice; Marcus Morris Sr. opens up about limited role

Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to make progress while recovering from a fractured rib.

Six days after starting shooting drills, the 76ers small forward practiced with his teammates on Sunday.

“We did do a few drills. Not at a lot,” coach Nick Nurse said after practice. “He continues to progress a little bit, but he was out there.”

Oubre participated in a five-on-zero drill that Nurse said he handled “OK.”

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has not played since Nov. 10 after reportedly being struck by a hit-and-run driver the following day.

On Tuesday, the Sixers said Oubre would be reevaluated in a week. Nurse said there was a chance he could return during that time. On Sunday, Nurse said Oubre would not be available for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center.

» READ MORE: Can the Sixers compete for a championship when they are 100% healthy? Here’s what the evidence so far says.

“I think we’re probably a little ways away yet,” Nurse said.

Oubre told police he was struck by a car in City Center as he tried to cross a street. He was expected to miss substantial time, but now he’s likely to return shortly.

After facing the Lakers (10-7), the Sixers (11-5) will embark on a two-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Sixers could use Oubre’s services. The 6-foot-7, 203-pound forward is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers — in eight games with five starts.

Morris adjusting

While Oubre is preparing to return, Marcus Morris Sr. is adjusting to an unfamiliar role.

The forward is averaging 8.9 minutes in nine games with one start after being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1. The 6-8, 218-pounder’s lone start came in place of Joel Embiid at center in Wednesday’s 112-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid was sidelined with left hip soreness.

This comes after Morris, 13th-year veteran, was a key starter for his previous five teams — the Clippers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Phoenix Suns.

“Whatever they ask of me, that’s what I’m going to do,” Morris said of fitting in as a small-ball center. “If that’s the case, then that’s the case.”

The North Philly native received his most meaningful minutes as a Sixers against the Timberwolves. He finished with a season-high 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting — including making 3 of 5 three-pointers — along with four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in 16 minutes, 14 seconds. That was only the third time he has played more than 14 minutes as a Sixer. The 34-year-old played 17:40 in a 132-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 14 and he logged 14:32 in Saturday’s 127-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It has been hard for him to find his rhythm while the Sixers are still trying to figure out the rotation.

“Just naturally being a 12-year starter, something like that, trying to find my ways,” said Morris, who’s averaging 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds. “It’s a little, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t expect it to go that way. You know it’s a challenge. I’m up for the challenge.

“So like I said whatever is thrown my way, I accept it and try to help in any capacity that I can.”

Morris has averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists and 27.0 minutes in 792 career games with 503 starts.

But he has been routinely the last Sixer to leave to the gym following practice. He stays late to participate in shooting drills and get in extra cardio work.

“I’m just trying to stay ready,” Morris said. “Like I said, a different situation. It’s not really going the way I expected it to go, as far as coming from a team starting, the last five teams starting or whatever, and then playing spot minutes.

“It’s a little different, a little difficult. Rhythm is definitely going to be hard when it’s really not a solid rotation yet.”

Morris didn’t participate in the Clippers training camp and was away from them for personal reasons before being traded. He was asked if his situation was just a matter of his getting back into shape.

“I’m in shape, man,” he said. “I’m in shape. I’m a 13-year pro. Being out of shape is not even a thing for me. There’s a little bit of playing shape and playing rhythm, I would say. But out of shape is just something I think is being thrown around a little too much.

“I’m in shape. I’m ready to play. I’m just trying to find my spots. A lot of guys, a lot of wings. Just a different situation I’m used to, different than what I’ve been through previously all the good teams I played for. So I’m just trying to find it.”