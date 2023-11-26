Sixers vs. Thunder takeaways: Joel Embiid’s legend grows; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is latest All-Star to torch Philly

Joel Embiid keeps showing why he’s one of the 76ers’ all-time greats.

The Sixers are having a tough time holding All-Star guards to under 30 points. But they continue to bring out the worst in former teammate Isaiah Joe.

Those three things stood out in Saturday’s 127-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Embiid’s legacy

Embiid joined Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Billy Cunningham as the only Sixers to begin a season with at least 15 consecutive 20-point games.

The reigning MVP secured that feat with 25 points through three quarters. And he wasn’t close to being done, finishing with 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks. Embiid scored the Sixers’ final six points from the foul line on a night when he made 19 of 21 free throws. His 19 makes are the most in the NBA this season.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder had a solid all-around game Saturday. He dominated whomever guarded him in the low post. He also found teammates, primarily Tobias Harris (16 points), cutting to the basket.

As a result, he came one assist shy of a triple-double for the second time in seven days. Embiid finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in three quarters of action against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 19.

Dominated by another All-Star guard

The Sixers did a better job against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after intermission. However, the Thunder point guard still finished with 31 points, marking the fifth time they surrendered at least 30 points to an All-Star (or former All-Star) guard.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, that streak includes their last three games. Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards had 31 points against the Sixers on Wednesday. That came one night after Cleveland Cavaliers former All-Star Darius Garland torched them for 32 points. Meanwhile, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburtion (33 points, 15 assists) accomplished the feat on Nov. 14. And Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard (39 points) scored at will against the Sixers in the season opener.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the first half. He was held to two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the third quarter. However, the sixth-year player scored 10 fourth-quarter points by making 2 of 4 shots and going 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Rough going for Joe

Joe has to hate facing the Sixers.

The Thunder sharpshooting reserve guard made just 3 of 12 three-point attempts to score 13 points. He has shot 5-of-19 (26.3%) on three-pointers in three career games against his former teammates.

But Joe has been one of the league’s elite three-point shooters since being signed by Thunder after the Sixers waived him last preseason. The fourth-year guard entered Saturday shooting 51.8% on three-pointers, good for second-best in the NBA.

Joe made all seven of his three-point attempts while scoring 23 points against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 19. He also made five three-pointers in two other games.

But the Sixers waived him before the start of last season because he didn’t always flourish when called upon.