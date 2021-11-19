DENVER — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Best performance: Charles Bassey finished with career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes, 18 seconds off the bench. The Sixers rookie center made 5 of 7 shots and was a game-best plus 20. Bassey was a major difference maker and made things tough for Nikola Jokić.

Worst performance: P.J. Dozier failed to score a point while missing all four of his shot attempts. The Nuggets reserve guard was a minus 24 in 15:39.

Best defensive performance: Bassey gets this as well.

Worst statistic: The Nuggets had a rough shooting night. They made 32 of 89 shots (36.0%) from the field.

Best statistic: The Sixers had a solid bounce-back shooting performance. They made 43 of 85 shots (50.6%) from the field two nights after shooting 36.7%.

Best of the best: This victory snapped the Sixers five-game losing streak. Now, they have two winnable games at Portland (Saturday) and Sacramento (Monday) before concluding the six-game road trip at Golden State (Wednesday). Right now they’re 1-2 on this trip. Finishing 3-3 would be a big accomplishment.