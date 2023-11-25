Joel Embiid’s 35 points, clutch free throws push Sixers to victory over Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chet Holmgren wouldn’t let the Thunder die, first with a dunk, then with a pull-up three-pointer, then with another slam to cut his team’s deficit to two points with 2.1 seconds to play.

But Joel Embiid calmly answered at the free-throw stripe. He went 6-of-6 in the game’s final 10 seconds, capping a 35-point performance to clinch the 76ers’ 127-123 victory Saturday at the Paycom Center.

The result halted the Thunder’s six-game winning streak, and put a positive end on the Sixers’ challenging two-week stretch in which they lost four out of their previous six games.

Embiid also amassed 11 rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing a triple-double for the second time in a week in his return from a one-game absence because of hip soreness. The reigning MVP’s effort anchored a balanced attack by the Sixers, who got 28 points and eight rebounds from Tyrese Maxey; 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists from Tobias Harris; 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists from Nicolas Batum; and 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists from De’Anthony Melton.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers scouting report is out: Teams key on Joel Embiid’s conditioning and Tyrese Maxey’s speed

Before that final flurry, it looked like the Sixers (11-5) had made enough clutch plays to win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept drawing trips to the free-throw line to cut three-possession deficits to two, but the Sixers kept answering.

First, Embiid barreled toward the basket, drew a foul, and sank two free throws to put the Sixers up, 114-108, with 1:47 to play. Then, Melton buried a corner three-pointer to push that advantage to 117-110. And then, Nick Nurse’s second successful coach’s challenge led to two Maxey free throws for a 119-110 advantage.

Holmgren, meanwhile, demonstrated why he is an early frontrunner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. He finished with 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting, mixing a 5-of-11 mark from three-point range with authoritative finishes inside.

Maxey struggles early, rebounds in second half

Maxey again struggled from the floor early, but his stint to start the fourth quarter was crucial.

Maxey hit a pull-up jumper to give the Sixers a 99-90 lead, before another bucket made it 105-96 with 7:43 remaining. Then, his scooping layup put the Sixers up, 110-98, about midway through the period.

Maxey missed five of his first seven shots, and four of his five initial attempts from long range. His first bucket came late in the first quarter, when he converted a tough finish inside while falling to the ground. He then sank a three-pointer early in the second frame and hit another deep shot from the corner to give the Sixers a 53-48 lead at the 3:55 mark.

» READ MORE: Shake Milton thankful Sixers helped him ‘figure out how to stick’ in NBA

Maxey’s elbow jumper tied it, 75-75, midway through the third quarter before his corner three-pointer on the next possession gave the Sixers a three-point lead.

Maxey entered Saturday shooting 39% over his six games since dropping 50 points against the Indiana Pacers, including a season-low 16 points on 7-of-19 from the floor and 0-of-5 from three-point range in Wednesday’s loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Maxey also avoided disaster when initially whistled for his fourth foul on a charge late in the second quarter, before coach’s challenge by Nurse got the call reversed to a blocking foul on former Sixer Isaiah Joe.

Rotation notes

The Sixers were unexpectedly thinner at wing, when Danuel House Jr. was ruled out about 90 minutes before tipoff with a thigh bruise and Jaden Springer was an in-game scratch because of illness.

That made Marcus Morris Sr. (zero points, three rebounds in 14 minutes) the first forward substitution for Harris. Robert Covington (nine points on 3-of-5 shooting) followed, replacing Batum. But Covington got the call before Morris in the third quarter.

As a result, the Sixers began the second and fourth quarters with Maxey, Morris, Covington, Patrick Beverley, and Paul Reed.

Familiar faces

Was somebody surely unsurprised with Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31-point night? Nurse, who coached the Thunder All-Star with the Canadian national team.

“He really is unbelievable,” Nurse said following Friday’s practice. “He’s hard to guard. Hard to keep in front. Amazing first step. Amazing scoring game, but he also will find everything that’s open, too. He just gives you a lot of problems.”

Joe, meanwhile, finished with 13 points and three rebounds against his old team. But after entering Saturday shooting a blistering 51.8% from beyond the arc, he went just 3-of-12 from deep against the Sixers.

And Beverley (six points, four rebounds, four assists) remains disliked in Oklahoma City. The home crowd clearly has not forgotten the 2013 playoffs, when Beverley ended former star Russell Westbrook’s season by colliding with Westbrook’s knee while going for a steal, which tore his meniscus.