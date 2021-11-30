Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 101-96 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Seth Curry finished with 24 points while making 10 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 three-pointers. The Sixers shooting guard’s lone fourth-quarter basket was a 19-foot jumper that put the Sixers up 93-89 with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz missed five of six shots, including all four of his three-pointers, en route to finishing with two points. The Sixers reserve swingman did have three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16:09. But his horrid shooting was tough to overlook.

Best defensive performance: Mo Bamba finished with a career-high six blocks. The Magic center and former Westtown School standout also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, with 13 of them coming on the defensive end.

Worst statistic: The Magic had serious second-half three-point shooting woes. They made just 1 of 12 threes (8.3%) in the last two quarters.

Best statistic: Orlando got out well in transition. The Magic had a 24-8 edge in fast-break points.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers’ effort was poor. Some will point to the Magic going to a zone defense to get themselves back into the game as the main element that threw off the Sixers. However, the Sixers started going through the motions after the first quarter. Ultimately, they were very fortunate to win this game.