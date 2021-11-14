INDIANAPOLIS – Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Best performance: Justin Holiday gets this on a night Tobias Harris finished with a season-high 32 points to go with 11 rebounds. The Pacers sixth man and former Sixer finished with a season-high 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including making 6 of 8 three-pointers. The swingman came into the game averaging 8.2 points.

Worst performance: Sixers sixth man Shake Milton missed six of his eight field-goal attempts en route to finishing with seven points.

Best defensive performance: Myles Turner matched a season high with six blocks to go with two steals. It marked the Pacers centers fourth game of the season with at least five blocks.

Worst statistic: Indiana missed its share of foul shots. The Pacers made 10 of 15 (66.7%) free throws.

Best statistic: The Pacers scorched the nets in the second quarter. They made 14 of 20 (70%) shots, including 7 of 11 three-pointers.

Worst of the worst: Danny Green left the game in the third quarter after re-injuring his left hamstring. This marked his fourth game back after missing three with the hamstring injury. The 34-year-old wanted to get his rhythm and insisted on playing instead of taking more time to rest his hamstring. Now, he’ll be missing on an already depleted Sixers squad.