The 76ers announced on Thursday a partnership with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
In this new partnership, the Sixers will be the title sponsor for the Chamber’s annual event on Oct. 29, which will be held virtually. The Chamber will have a formal role in several Sixers’ efforts, including donating marketing assets to Black-owned businesses; increasing the amount of business done with Black-owned businesses; and a new digital content series highlighting local Black-owned businesses throughout the year.
“We are really interested in how we can use our business to help boost the success of Black-owned businesses in the region,” David Gould, the HBSE chief diversity and impact officer, said in a phone interview. “That is our overall goal. We know that we need to work through partners who are part of that community in order to be effective, so that is what the Chamber does.”
One key area of collaboration between the Chamber and the Sixers is to provide Black-owned companies access to HBSE’s digital reach through amplification on Sixers channels. That will include exposure to marketing consultation; the use of marketing assets utilized by Fortune 500 companies; business-to-business in-market networking opportunities; and insights from industry executives offered at exclusive partner events.
“As the AACC celebrates our 27th anniversary and continues to drive diversity, inclusion, and equity in our region, we are thrilled to have committed partners like the Philadelphia 76ers,” AACC board chairman Steven Scott Bradley said in a statement. “It is time to re-imagine the Greater Philadelphia region as inclusive and prosperous for Black businesses. Our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers is the key to achieving this vision.”
The Sixers agree.
“As we look to elevate and promote the work of Black-owned businesses, similarly the Chamber is a great partner to make sure we are connected with those businesses in our area,” Gould said. “Given our goal, they are a natural partner to want to work with.”