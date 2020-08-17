It’s worth noting that the Sixers are seen as an industry leader in diversity and inclusion. Over the last three years it has ranked among the top five NBA teams when it comes to putting women and people of color in positions of power -- on the bench, where at least one of Brett Brown’s lead assistants all seven seasons have been Black, and where Brown hired only the seventh female assistant in NBA history; in the front office, where general manager Elton Brand has led the Sixers to their third straight playoff berth; and in the board room, where Lara Price is the chief operating officer.